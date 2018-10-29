Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Not His Fault: Political figures shouldn’t be blamed for violence they don’t specifically encourage, argues Hugh Hewitt. (The Washington Post)

The Politics of Likability: Even though he is by and large a run-of-the-mill conservative, the narrative surrounding Texas Senator Ted Cruz is more about his personality than his politics. (Katherine Miller, BuzzFeed News)

On the Verge of Making History: Julia Ioffe profiles Christine Hallquist, the Vermont Democrat who might become America’s first openly transgender governor —and whose candidacy was inspired by the election of Donald Trump. (GQ)

Where Did Richard Spencer Go?: Spencer and other alt-right “culture warriors” who rode Trump’s coattails into Washington, D.C., seem to have disappeared from the nation’s capital in the past year. (Ben Schreckinger, Politico Magazine)

Visualized

Nothing New: See this timeline for a brief history of anti-Semitic violence in America. (Isabel Fattal)

They Don’t Forget: In their own words, victims of school shootings from over the past 50 years reflect on their experiences . (Jared Soule, Amelia Schonbek, and Michael Avedon, New York)