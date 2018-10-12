Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Now?: Hurricane Michael devastated poor, rural communities in the Florida Panhandle, where many elderly residents live in mobile homes. They don’t know how they’ll recover. (Patricia Mazzei, The New York Times)

The GOP Is Cautiously Optimistic: The past few months have been rough for Republicans. Now, after the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice, things seem to be looking up . (Byron York, The Washington Examiner)

A Texas Romance: He was an inmate. She was a lawyer. They fell in love— and changed the Texas prison system forever . (Ethan Watters, Texas Monthly)

‘Where Is Helen?’: Officials convinced a five-year-old separated from her mother at the border to sign away her right to an immigration hearing. Here’s what happened. (Sarah Stillman, The New Yorker)

Unity in the Borderlands: Environmental and immigration rights activists at the New Mexico—Mexico border have formed an unlikely alliance against the Trump administration. (Jessica Kutz, High Country News)

Visualized

The Layout of America: From the characteristic grid system of Washington, D.C., to the sprawling farmlands of the Midwest, this map shows you nearly every building in the United States . (Tim Wallace, Derek Watkins, and John Schwartz, The New York Times)