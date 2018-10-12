Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) and Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
At least 14 people have died from Hurricane Michael, the category-4 storm that slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday and swept across the southeastern U.S.
The Turkish government reportedly told U.S. officials it has audio and video evidence to support the conclusion that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
The White House is reportedly considering plans that could again separate children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was accused of mishandling sexual-abuse allegations during his time as a bishop in Pittsburgh.
A Turkish court ordered the release of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who had been on house arrest in the country for two years.
Today on The Atlantic
Battleground Kansas: In neighboring Kansas districts, GOP candidates have two different strategies. One, looking for bipartisan appeal, is aligning himself with former President Barack Obama. The other is all-in for Trump. (Russell Berman)
A Clarifying Moment: The Trump administration’s equivocation on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi makes one thing clear, writes David A. Graham: “For now, at least, we’re seeing the end of American lip service to human rights.”
The Struggle for the Suburbs: GOP incumbents are probably going to lose in 15 suburban districts—and they’ll have Trump to blame. (Ronald Brownstein)
It’s About Status: The men of color who see themselves in Justice Brett Kavanaugh are missing a key difference between Kavanaugh and themselves: his privilege. (Jemele Hill)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
What Now?: Hurricane Michael devastated poor, rural communities in the Florida Panhandle, where many elderly residents live in mobile homes. They don’t know how they’ll recover. (Patricia Mazzei, The New York Times)
The GOP Is Cautiously Optimistic: The past few months have been rough for Republicans. Now, after the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice, things seem to be looking up. (Byron York, The Washington Examiner)
A Texas Romance: He was an inmate. She was a lawyer. They fell in love—and changed the Texas prison system forever. (Ethan Watters, Texas Monthly)
‘Where Is Helen?’: Officials convinced a five-year-old separated from her mother at the border to sign away her right to an immigration hearing. Here’s what happened. (Sarah Stillman, The New Yorker)
Unity in the Borderlands: Environmental and immigration rights activists at the New Mexico—Mexico border have formed an unlikely alliance against the Trump administration. (Jessica Kutz, High Country News)
Visualized
The Layout of America: From the characteristic grid system of Washington, D.C., to the sprawling farmlands of the Midwest, this map shows you nearly every building in the United States. (Tim Wallace, Derek Watkins, and John Schwartz, The New York Times)
