Snapshot

What We’re Reading

He Said, She Said: Rachel Mitchell, the outside prosecutor hired by Republicans to question Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh last week, released a memo explaining why she wouldn’t bring criminal charges against him. (Seung Min Kim, The Washington Post)

‘Brett Kavanaugh Is Lying’: When considering the testimonies of Kavanaugh and Ford, it’s impossible to escape that conclusion, argues Nathan J. Robinson. Here’s why. (Current Affairs)

Dogged by the Past?: Former Vice President Joe Biden is exploring a 2020 presidential run. But his role in the 1991 Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings could hold him back. (Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, The New York Times)

‘Devin Nunes Has a Secret’: Reporter Ryan Lizza traveled to northwest Iowa to find out why Nunes’s family sold their farm and moved out of state. Things got weird. (Esquire)

Visualized

Who, What, Where?: There are three points of inconsistency between Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s testimonies that an FBI investigation might be able to clear up. (Karen Yourish and Troy Griggs, The New York Times)