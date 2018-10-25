Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
The Trump administration reportedly plans to send an additional 800 to 1,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in anticipation of the arrival of the caravan of Central American immigrants currently traveling through Mexico. The troops are only permitted to provide support to border patrol officers, not apprehend immigrants.
-
Officials intercepted two explosive devices addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and another to actor Robert De Niro, bringing the total count of explosives sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump this week to 10.
-
Typhoon Yutu, a Category 5 storm, made landfall on the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, devastating two islands. It is the strongest storm to hit any part of the U.S. since 1935.
-
Saudi Arabia now says the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “premeditated,” the latest in a series of changing claims from Saudi leadership regarding the circumstances of Khashoggi’s death.
-
Trump announced a proposal to lower the price of certain prescription drugs paid for through Medicare. The plan would implement a pilot program to test three potential ways to lower the cost of the drugs.
Today on The Atlantic
-
In the Home Stretch: As Senator Jon Tester’s reelection bid tightens, he hopes to convince Montana’s white working class that the Democrats still have their back. (Sarah Yager)
-
Mixed Messaging: Republican candidates have publicly pledged their support for health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. However, many of those same candidates tried to repeal Obamacare just last year. (Dick Polman)
-
‘A Naked Appeal’: Trump’s GOP is closing out another election cycle of campaigning on white identity politics, writes Adam Serwer, but the usual critics of identity politics won’t call them out for it.
-
Caravans to Come: Migrant caravans have existed for years, organized by advocacy groups to help immigrants travel more safely. But the large caravan now moving through Mexico seems to have formed spontaneously, and a second significant caravan is reportedly gathering in Central America—a signal that this means of traveling to seek asylum may become more common. (Priscilla Alvarez)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Cory Booker’s ‘Civic Gospel’: The Democratic senator from New Jersey has never been shy about his faith. Could that make him the religious left’s perfect presidential candidate? (Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service)
Bolton’s Having a Ball: As Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton has the influence he’s always dreamed of. He’s using it to pull the U.S. out of as many international deals as he can. (Eliana Johnson, Politico)
Make Politics Boring Again: In Tennessee, Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is hoping to win by being as “apolitical and inoffensive as possible.” Is it a winning strategy? (Tara Golshan, Vox)
Behind the Anti-Soros Rhetoric: George Soros, one of the recipients of explosives sent by mail to several prominent liberal figures, has been a target of right-wing criticism for years. Here’s how it started. (Eric Lach, The New Yorker)
Visualized
At the Border: What does the 2,000-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico actually look like? Fly over it. (The Washington Post)
