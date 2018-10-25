Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Cory Booker’s ‘Civic Gospel’: The Democratic senator from New Jersey has never been shy about his faith. Could that make him the religious left’s perfect presidential candidate? (Jack Jenkins, Religion News Service)

Bolton’s Having a Ball: As Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton has the influence he’s always dreamed of. He’s using it to pull the U.S. out of as many international deals as he can . (Eliana Johnson, Politico)

Make Politics Boring Again: In Tennessee, Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen is hoping to win by being as “apolitical and inoffensive as possible.” Is it a winning strategy? (Tara Golshan, Vox)

Behind the Anti-Soros Rhetoric: George Soros, one of the recipients of explosives sent by mail to several prominent liberal figures, has been a target of right-wing criticism for years. Here’s how it started . (Eric Lach, The New Yorker)

Visualized

At the Border: What does the 2,000-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico actually look like? Fly over it. (The Washington Post)