Families Torn Apart: Families who were separated as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy may lose their children to adoption . (Garance Burke and Martha Mendoza, Associated Press)

When the Right to Counsel Doesn’t Apply: In civil courts, defendants don’t have a constitutional right to an attorney. It’s up to legal-aid organizations to help those who don’t have the means to fight the system—but they don't have enough resources to represent everyone . (Robin McDonald, The Bitter Southerner)

A Moment or a Movement?: One year after #MeToo burst on to the national scene, men’s anger is still valued more than women’s speech , writes Jia Tolentino. (The New Yorker)

Making the Blue Wave: Inside the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s headquarters, strategists are trying to figure out how to turn Trump into a local issue . (Luke Mullins, Mother Jones)

Tracking Hurricane Michael: Stay on top of the storm’s path with this interactive map . (Matthew Bloch, K.K. Rebecca Lai, and Karen Yourish, The New York Times)

The Myth of the Lazy Nonvoter: American voter turnout is notoriously low. That’s probably because of restrictive voting laws, not voter apathy . (Sarah Jackel and Stuart A. Thompson, The New York Times)