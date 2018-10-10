Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle with winds reaching 155 mph. The storm has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, the strongest to ever hit the region. “Hurricane Michael is upon us,” said Florida Governor Rick Scott in a news conference.
President Donald Trump said he spoke with Saudi officials about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing last week. Turkish officials have said that Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate.
During a Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the supplemental background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, saying it was “limited in scope” and followed the usual protocol.
Trump signed two bills that allow pharmacists to share lower drug prices with patients.
Trump will hold a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on behalf of incumbent Representative Mark Kelly and Senate candidate Lou Barletta. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Today on The Atlantic
The Missing: In the United States, indigenous women go missing at disproportionately high rates. Meet the woman who’s looking for them. (Sophia Myszkowski)
Does Free Speech Trump Privacy?: In newly-filed court documents, lawyers for the Trump campaign argued that the disclosure of emails stolen by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election is protected by the First Amendment. (Natasha Bertrand)
Lindsey’s Parlor Game: Why is Lindsey Graham suddenly embracing Trump? Because he's afraid of losing his Senate seat, writes Dick Polman.
The Center Is Not Holding: The fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination revealed the frightening extent of America’s divide, argues David French.
A Soldier’s Brain: In The Atlantic’s November issue, Michael Joseph Gross investigates how the military hopes to use neurotechnology to merge man and machine.
What We’re Reading
Families Torn Apart: Families who were separated as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy may lose their children to adoption. (Garance Burke and Martha Mendoza, Associated Press)
When the Right to Counsel Doesn’t Apply: In civil courts, defendants don’t have a constitutional right to an attorney. It’s up to legal-aid organizations to help those who don’t have the means to fight the system—but they don't have enough resources to represent everyone. (Robin McDonald, The Bitter Southerner)
A Moment or a Movement?: One year after #MeToo burst on to the national scene, men’s anger is still valued more than women’s speech, writes Jia Tolentino. (The New Yorker)
Making the Blue Wave: Inside the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s headquarters, strategists are trying to figure out how to turn Trump into a local issue. (Luke Mullins, Mother Jones)
Visualized
Tracking Hurricane Michael: Stay on top of the storm’s path with this interactive map. (Matthew Bloch, K.K. Rebecca Lai, and Karen Yourish, The New York Times)
The Myth of the Lazy Nonvoter: American voter turnout is notoriously low. That’s probably because of restrictive voting laws, not voter apathy. (Sarah Jackel and Stuart A. Thompson, The New York Times)
