Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

Snapshot

Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School, in advance of Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday, in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

What We’re Reading

Families Torn Apart: Families who were separated as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy may lose their children to adoption. (Garance Burke and Martha Mendoza, Associated Press)

When the Right to Counsel Doesn’t Apply: In civil courts, defendants don’t have a constitutional right to an attorney. It’s up to legal-aid organizations to help those who don’t have the means to fight the system—but they don't have enough resources to represent everyone. (Robin McDonald, The Bitter Southerner)

A Moment or a Movement?: One year after #MeToo burst on to the national scene, men’s anger is still valued more than women’s speech, writes Jia Tolentino. (The New Yorker)

Making the Blue Wave: Inside the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s headquarters, strategists are trying to figure out how to turn Trump into a local issue. (Luke Mullins, Mother Jones)

Visualized

Tracking Hurricane Michael: Stay on top of the storm’s path with this interactive map. (Matthew Bloch, K.K. Rebecca Lai, and Karen Yourish, The New York Times)

The Myth of the Lazy Nonvoter: American voter turnout is notoriously low. That’s probably because of restrictive voting laws, not voter apathy. (Sarah Jackel and Stuart A. Thompson, The New York Times)

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.