Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Democratic Divide: New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did better in gentrifying precincts than she did in working-class neighborhoods. Do blue-collar Democrats really want what the far left is offering? (David Freedlander, Politico Magazine)

Trumpism’s Prejudice Problem: Trump’s willingness to wink at the brash anti-Semitism of many of his followers has brought their hatred back into mainstream political discourse , argues Charles J. Sykes. (The Weekly Standard)

‘It Gives Me Anxiety’: Twelve young people explain why they won’t be voting in the midterm elections. (New York)

What Happens When the Caravan Arrives?: Some Americans want to welcome the group of immigrants traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border, while others see their arrival as a threat to national sovereignty. The caravan, writes Robert W. Merry, represents an existential crisis . (The American Conservative)

Framing the Story: Last week, after trying, and failing, to break into a black Baptist church, a gunman killed two black shoppers at a nearby grocery store. But instead of reporting on his apparent racism, the media zeroed in on his mental illness. (David M. Perry, Pacific Standard)

Visualized

Battle for the House: Is the number of vulnerable House seats expanding or contracting? FiveThirtyEight investigates . (Nate Silver)

America Warming: In one generation, the weather in cities across the United States will be dramatically different. See what it will feel like in your city . (Umair Irfan, Eliza Barclay, and Kavya Sukumar, Vox)