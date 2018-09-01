“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan McCain told the 4,000 people who filled the cathedral to overflowing, struggling to control her tears. “He was a great fire who burned bright,” she added. “A few have resented that fire for the light it cast upon them, for the truth it revealed about their character, but my father never cared what they thought. And even that small number still have the opportunity, as long as they draw breath, to live up to the example of John McCain.”

Finally, she concluded, “America does not boast because she has no need to,” adding, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

If her words were stern and stinging, the broader theme of the day was redemption. (The civilian mourners included the disgraced CBS anchor Charlie Rose). The two principal eulogists were the very men who deprived McCain of the presidency: George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and both confessed some surprise at having been chosen for the honor, and spoke with rueful humor of how he had helped make them better presidents. The pews were filled with people (Nancy Pelosi? Paul Ryan?) who don’t agree on much of anything—except their admiration for McCain, a singular figure whose death has occasioned a moment, however fleeting, of unity in Washington.

“We were standard bearers of different American political traditions,” Obama said, “and John never hesitated to tell me throughout my presidency when I was screwing up, which by his calculation was about once a day. But for all our differences, for all the times we sparred, I never tried to hide, and I think John came to understand, the long-standing admiration that I had for him.”

For his part, Bush—who ran a cutthroat primary campaign against McCain in South Carolina in 2000—allowed that, “If we are ever tempted to forget who we are, to grow weary of our cause, John’s voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder: We are better than this. America is better than this.” He added: “The world is smaller for his departure, and we will remember him as he was: unwavering, undimmed, unequaled.”

Indeed, not since Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination fifty years ago has a single sitting senator been accorded a week of national mourning anything like the outpouring that has attended McCain’s death. To echo the columnist Mary McGrory’s famous assessment of John Kennedy’s own funeral, of McCain’s it can safely be said that he would have liked it—no surprise, since he planned it down to the last detail. Like his hero Theodore Roosevelt, there was a part of McCain that pined to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral, and speaking to CNN before the service, his longtime campaign adviser Rick Davis confessed that as McCain outlined his view of the memorial, “It was almost as if he was planning someone else’s funeral; he was really excited about it.”

But McCain was fond of saying that the highest calling of life was the embrace of a cause larger than oneself, and virtually all the speakers made it plain that they grieved not just for their friend, family member or colleague, but for the values and virtues he espoused and believed. That was precisely his point.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who first met McCain as a returning Vietnam prisoner of war in 1973, summed up his own view of McCain’s singular legacy. “The world will be lonelier without John McCain, his faith in America and his instinctive sense of moral duty,” Kissinger said. “None of us will ever forget how even in his parting John has bestowed on us a much-needed moment of unity and renewed faith in the possibilities of America. Henceforth, the country's honor is ours to sustain.”