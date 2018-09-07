Jodi Goodwin, a local immigration attorney, first met Anita in a conference room at the Port Isabel Service Detention Center, where she’d gathered a dozen immigrants and briefed them on the asylum process. Anita sat in the back of the meeting room, a small woman leaning her head against the wall looking so despondent she struggled to keep her eyes open. “When I first met Anita, I knew I had to focus on her case,” Goodwin said.

At that point in June, more than a month into the family-separation crisis, Goodwin was spending most of her waking hours trying to represent as many mothers like Anita as she could. Each time she visited Port Isabel, she emerged from the barracks with a fresh list of desperate parents pleading for information about their children.

Around that time, Goodwin invited a group of lawyers from the East Coast to help try and reunite families at the Texas border. They were en route when, amid national and international outcry, President Donald Trump ordered the family separations to halt. He did not offer a plan to reunite those already split. When the East Coast lawyers arrived, they gathered at a restaurant called Pepe’s to hammer out the ad hoc reunification plan. They would add as many names as possible to Goodwin’s list of separated detainees, then create a database and try to match the parents to their kids. Goodwin sat at the end of the table looking buoyed by the support. “It’s my due-process army,” she told me.

Locked up at Port Isabel, Anita had no way of knowing that Jenri was only 25 miles away, at a Department of Health and Human Services shelter in Harlingen. Their proximity made little difference to Anita because agents would not tell her where Jenri was. Three weeks into her confinement, Anita—whom I’d met through Goodwin, her lawyer—called me on the phone. “I haven’t spoken to my son. I don’t know how he is,” she said, sounding frantic and exhausted because she could hardly sleep. She later told me, “I’d close my eyes then jolt awake seeing my son’s face, because we’d never been separated before.” At night, she cried in silence because to weep aloud brought reprimand from the guards.

At her credible-fear interview, Anita had told the immigration officer the story of her life back in a rural Honduran town distinguished by its Mayan ruins.

She sold fruit and cut hair on the side. She got around town by ATV, and took pride in her self-sufficiency and grit. Last year, after a severe car accident, one of her brother’s arms was amputated, and Anita slept on the ground outside of the hospital to ensure he received care. But there was gang violence that made her fear for Jenri’s safety. “I was threatened at gunpoint,” Anita told me.

The officer found her fear of returning to Honduras convincing enough to give Anita the chance, at some later date, to make her case for asylum before a judge. But though she passed the interview, ICE abruptly denied Anita bond, which meant she would remain in custody, possibly for months. She would have no opportunity to search for Jenri.

Goodwin was outraged. After more than 20 years working inside Port Isabel, she knew the ICE agents well. “I mean, we’re neighbors, we go to the same churches, the same baseball teams,” she said. “That’s just the way of life down here.” It’s part of the reason why she was able to exert a surprising amount of pressure on the officers when their dreaded bureaucracy did something that defied logic—like denying Anita bond.

When Goodwin found out what had happened, she called a deportation officer to protest. With a bond, Anita could leave detention and reclaim Jenri. “This is bullshit,” Goodwin told the deportation officer, “to continue to cause prolonged trauma to a fucking 5-year-old.” She got a supervisor on the phone, and he reversed ICE’s decision. After a month behind bars, Anita was released.