The most obvious explanation is the scandals that have rocked the Trump administration from day one. “There’s been an unbelievable torrent of bad news from Donald Trump, and that takes a toll,” said Alexander Coppock, a political-science professor at Yale University who researches public opinion and polling. “There’s a constant stream of bad things coming from the White House.”

In recent weeks, what already seemed like an oversaturated presidential-scandal market got even more full. Between convictions for Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort and the dirty laundry aired in Bob Woodward’s new book Fear and an anonymous New York Times op-ed—both of which alleged widespread discontent with the president within his own White House—it’s been a rough few weeks for the administration. And it’s taking a toll. Coppock says commentators who call Trump a “Teflon president” who’s immune to criticism or scandal are missing a key point: His approval ratings are “historically low, and have been for the entirety of his presidency.”

There’s always a new low for the Trump White House.

According to the Quinnipiac poll , registered voters don’t trust the president: Sixty percent say he’s not honest, up 2 percentage points since July. They think his own administration is undermining him: Fifty-five percent say they believe the Times column alleging that senior administration officials are “working behind [Trump’s] back.” And they’re not confident he’s fit to serve as president: Fifty-five percent of registered voters told Quinnipiac just that, including 42 percent of white voters without a college degree.

If the never-ending scandals are harming Trump this badly, there’s a case to be made that the economy is the only thing keeping his numbers as high as they are. Looking at the data from this new batch of polls, this might be the case. According to the CNN survey, Trump’s disapproval rating among Americans when it comes to the economy is 44 percent, 14 points better than his overall disapproval rating. Meanwhile, almost half of Americans in that survey—and, crucially, half of those polled who self-identified as independent—approve of how he’s handled the economy.