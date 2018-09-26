3. Trump Says Sexual-Misconduct Allegations Against Him Influence His Opinion

Trump: It does impact my opinion. You know why? Because I've had a lot of false charges made against me. I'm a very famous person, unfortunately. I've been a famous person for a long time. But I've had a lot of false charges made against me, really false charges. I know friends that have had false charges. People want fame. They want money. They want whatever. So when I see it, I view it differently than somebody sitting home watching television where they say, oh, Judge Kavanaugh, this or that.

4. Trump Calls Allegations Part of a ‘Con Job’

Trump: [Democrats are] actually con artists because they know how quality this man is and they have destroyed a man's reputation and they want to destroy it even more. And I think people are going to see that in the midterms. What they have done to this family, what they have done to these children, these beautiful children of his, and what they have done to his wife. And they know it's a big, fat con job.

5. Trump Says His Preference Is to ‘Keep’ Rod Rosenstein

Trump: I'm talking to him. We've had a good talk. He said he never said it. He said he doesn't believe it. He said he has a lot of respect for me, and he was very nice and we'll see. And he's a member of the Trump administration. In that sense… my preference would be to keep him and to let him finish up. You know, I call it a witch hunt and it is a witch hunt….

I would much prefer keeping Rod Rosenstein, much prefer. Many people say I have the right to absolutely fire him. He said he did not say it. He said he does not believe that and nobody in this room believes it. By the way, I deal with the people in this room. I was with Mike Pompeo before. We were dealing at a very high level with Japan and I was saying things that nobody in the room even understood and I said [to] them a long time ago and I was right. He said, that's not the Twenty-Fifth Amendment that I'm looking at. I think I can say that for Mike.

6. Trump’s Exchange with Kurdish Reporters

Trump: Excuse me, you said where, from where?

Reporter #1: [Inaudible] From Kurdistan region, Northern Iraq. I’m a Kurd.

Trump: Good. Good. Great people. Great people. Thank you. Are you a Kurd? Good. They’re great people. They're great fighters. I like them a lot. Let's go. I like this question so far.

Reporter #1: Mr. President, you always say you support your allies. Kurds right now, after the defeat of ISIS, are under a lot of pressure in Syria and and in Iraq by many adversaries. What will you do to elevate their position to support them after they helped the United States to defeat ISIS?

Trump: Well, we are helping them a lot. And we've been very friendly with them. And as you know, we fought side by side. And we have defeated ISIS, essentially, very short while ago in the Middle East. And we did it with a lot of help from the Kurds. And they are, they're great fighters. You know, some people are great fighters and some people aren't. The Kurds are great fighters and a great, great people. We're going to be—we're discussing that situation exactly right now.