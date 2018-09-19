Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘The Violence Is Always There’: Hate crimes against American Sikhs have surged since the election of Donald Trump—but the religion and its adherents have faced discrimination for much longer . (Andrew Gumbel, The Guardian)

What Do We Owe Her?: After a high school party in Arlington, Texas, in the summer of 2006, Amber Wyatt said she was raped. Elizabeth Bruenig investigates why, despite considerable evidence that Wyatt was telling the truth, the whole town turned against her . (Washington Post)

McDonalds Meets #MeToo: Employees are going on strike across 10 cities to protest the fast-food company’s response to sexual-harassment complaints . (Alex Press, Vox)

Winning Them Over: Rebecca Onion explains why Caitlin Flanagan’s recent Atlantic piece , “I Believe Her,” was able to convince #MeToo skeptics , and what that reveals about the skeptics themselves. (Slate)

Visualized

The Big Five: Here are the five battlegrounds that will determine which party takes the House. (The New York Times)

The Green Chasm: Many of Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations have trickled down to only a few states— see how yours stacks up . (Alex Guillen, Beatrice Jin, and Eric Wolff, Politico)