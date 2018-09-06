Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Today on The Atlantic

Where in the World Is Christopher Steele?: A Florida judge’s ruling has foiled Senator Chuck Grassley’s repeated attempts to obtain the testimony of former British spy Christopher Steele. (Natasha Bertrand)

The Bullet in My Arm: Elaina Plott reflects on how her views on guns changed after she was shot .

On the Ground: Organizers for Working America, a grassroots group that’s canvassed 400,000 voters around the country since the 2016 election, say that Democrats still face an uphill battle to engage working-class voters. (Ronald Brownstein)

Minus Two Million: A new study finds that eligibility requirements for SNAP in the House farm bill would result in 2 million people losing food stamp benefits . (Vann R. Newkirk II and Olivia Paschal)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

New Power: Americans are witnessing the most significant political shift in decades , writes Melanye Price: “[T]he era of centrist black politicians is on the wane. The time of black progressives is in ascent.” (The New York Times)

Here to Stay: Nearly 60 Democratic House candidates have called for new leadership. But Nancy Pelosi remains unfazed . (Molly Ball, Time)

What Are the Consequences?: An avalanche of sexual-abuse allegations against Catholic clergy has implicated many of the Church’s top officials. Will they go to prison ? (Alex Norcia, Vice)

Nothing New: The anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump administration official in The New York Times makes it seems like Trump is the only president whose advisers have ever disagreed with him. He's not , says Nick Gillespie. (Reason)

Visualized

The Coming of Gen Z: This year, 17 million people are entering the workforce. Here's what we know about them . (Janet Adamy, Tyler Paige, and Jieqian Zhang, The Wall Street Journal)

Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Midterms?: Historical data shows that the GOP has reason to worry about the midterm elections. (John McCormick and Gregory Giroux, Bloomberg)