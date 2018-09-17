Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Multiple Republican senators want to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote until they hear testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who accused him of sexual assault. Ford’s attorney said she is willing to testify.
-
The New York Times reported that Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City who was first elected to that office as a Republican, might run for president in 2020 as a Democrat.
-
Hurricane Florence, now a tropical depression, has triggered widespread flooding in the Carolinas, where at least 24 people have died.
-
Leaked documents show WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange planning to move to Russia shortly after publishing 250,000 top-secret U.S. cables in 2010. In a tweet, WikiLeaks denied the documents were written by Assange.
-
Typhoon Mangkhut has torn its way across the Philippines, Hong Kong, and southern China. Filipino police report that at least 66 people have died.
Today on The Atlantic
-
‘A Collective Shrug’: Megan Garber scrutinizes the logic of the “boys will be boys” defense of Brett Kavanaugh—and how it normalizes sexual assault.
-
The Defiance of Beth Moore: The evangelist grew her huge following by both preaching to women and signaling her deference to men. However, Moore’s recent condemnation of sexism could cost her that success. (Emma Green)
-
A New Partisan Divide: The unfolding #MeToo movement has shown that sexual misconduct occurs on both sides of the aisle, writes Peter Beinart. However, when it comes to determining how to respond to allegations, the parties split.
-
History Repeats Itself: In 1970, Patsy Takemoto Mink testified against would-be Supreme Court justice G. Harrold Carswell, arguing his nomination threatened women’s equality. Ellen Lee revisits Mink’s historic—and strikingly relevant—testimony.
-
A Democratic Crisis: America’s democracy is “under siege,” writes Hillary Rodham Clinton. “We need to do everything we can to fight back. There’s not a moment to lose.”
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Visualized
