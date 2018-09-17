Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Understanding Sarah: What does Sarah Huckabee Sanders actually believe in? Paige Williams searches for an answer. (The New Yorker)

‘It’s a Waste of Resources’: Even though family separation has stopped, President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy is still in effect for border crossers without children. (Julia Preston, The Marshall Project, This American Life)

The Ultimate Swing State: Trump flipped Ohio by focusing on trade and immigration. Democrats hope to flip it back with more “old school” talking points. Can it work? (Michael Grunwald, Politico)

Expanding Inquiries: Spurred by an explosive report out of Pennsylvania, eight states have launched investigations into alleged clerical abuse. However, certain state laws might make these investigations more difficult. (Tara Isabella Burton, Vox)

Visualized

Midterm Forecasts: With 50 days until the midterm elections, The New York Times has partnered with Siena College to poll some of the most competitive House and Senate races. Here’s what they have found so far.