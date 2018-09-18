Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Senator Susan Collins asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow lawyers for Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault, time to question the opposing party at next week’s hearing.
-
During a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, President Trump said he feels “terribly” for Kavanaugh. “This is not a man who deserves this,” he added.
-
In an escalation of the trade war, China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods after Trump slapped additional tariffs on Chinese imports.
-
The Senate passed a short-term spending bill that would avert a government shutdown before the midterm elections. The House is expected to take up the legislation next week.
-
Trump will visit areas affected by Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina on Wednesday.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Who Gets to Be ‘Just A Kid?’: Some of Brett Kavanaugh’s defenders have argued that his behavior as a teenager should not derail his confirmation. But, for many young people in America, the alleged conduct would bring severe, life-altering, punishment. (Josh Rovner)
-
‘I Believe Her’: “By Ford’s account, Kavanaugh’s acts did cause lasting damage, and he has done nothing at all to try to make that right. And that is why the mistake of a 17-year-old kid still matters,” writes Caitlin Flanagan.
-
A Moderate Tests the Waters: Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is a pro-business social liberal in a party that appears to be moving to the left. Could that be a winning presidential combination? (Kyle Trygstad)
-
A Significant Setback: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the U.S. would admit, at most, 30,000 refugees in fiscal year 2019. It will be the lowest refugee cap in decades. (Priscilla Alvarez)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘There Are Ways To Do Better’: The events that transpired in 1991 cannot be undone, writes Anita Hill. But the Senate Judiciary Committee can learn from them and act accordingly. (The New York Times)
The Witness: Here’s what we know about Mark Judge, who is accused of being part of Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford. (Avi Selk, The Washington Post)
Hog Farm Hazards: Hurricane Florence led to gallons of hog excrement draining from breached lagoons into North Carolina’s rivers and creeks. Sol Weiner reports on why the fight to regulate pollution from hog waste has been unsuccessful. (Scalawag)
‘Resistance Porn’: The growing cottage industry of books purporting to have new, salacious details about the occupants of the White House is making conspiracy theorizing mainstream, argues Matthew Continetti. (Commentary)
Blue Wave’s Eight: Here are the eight races that, according to Axios, are the thermostat for the potential Blue Wave. (Alexi McCammond)
Visualized
The Year of the Woman?: A record-breaking number of women are running for office this year, but how many of them actually have a chance? The Washington Post breaks it down.
