Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Partisan Warrior?: Brett Kavanaugh’s “angry and vengeful tirade” during Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing should disqualify him from serving on the nation’s highest court, argues Matt Ford. (The New Republic)

On the Other Hand: Of course Kavanaugh is angry, writes Rich Lowry: “How is a person who maintains his innocence supposed to react when a political party will credit any allegation against him?” (The National Review)

Sealed Fate: The Trump administration found that the average temperature on Earth will increase by 7 degrees by the year 2100—and used it to justify increasing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a draft environmental-impact statement. (Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis, and Chris Mooney, The Washington Post)

Visualized

Final Answer?: There was one striking difference between the testimonies of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of sexual assault. (Alvin Chang, Vox)