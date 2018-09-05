Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Preferential Treatment?: Elizabeth Warren’s critics have suggested that she used her Native American ethnicity to get ahead professionally. A new Boston Globe investigation shows they’re wrong . (Annie Linskey)

‘Turn Off The NFL’: Republicans aim to use the NFL kneeling controversy against Democrats running in states President Trump won in 2016. (Tarini Parti, Henry J. Gomez, Buzzfeed News)

Old Dog, New Tricks?: When he ran for governor in 2006, Democrat Phil Bredesen won all 95 of Tennessee’s counties. Now, he’s a quiet favorite to replace retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker in a state that went for Trump by 26 points . (Gabriel Debenedetti, New York Magazine)

What’s Become of Rudy: Rudy Giuliani shares President Trump’s political style—theatrical, combative, and played to the base. Jeffrey Toobin profiles the former mayor turned presidential lawyer . (The New Yorker)

Visualized

Midterm Madness: Keep track of all the midterm elections, and see who’s most likely to win key races . (Politico)