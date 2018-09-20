Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘The Summer of Dinesh’: Dinesh D’Souza built his career on conspiracy theories and fear mongering. American politics has followed suit, writes Alice B. Lloyd. (The Weekly Standard)

When FEMA Funding Runs Out: Just a year after Hurricane Maria displaced thousands of Puerto Ricans, the federal government has stopped paying for temporary housing for the victims— leaving many homeless . (Sarah Ruiz-Grossman, The Huffington Post)

Liberalism and the Religious Right: New data shows that Trump voters who regularly go to church have more progressive views on many issues than secular Trump voters. Why ? (Emily Ekins, The New York Times)

When Law Enforcement Failed: In 2016 and 2017, nearly a dozen immigrant teenagers went missing on Long Island. The police called them runaways—but their families suspected it was MS-13 . (Hannah Dreier, ProPublica)

Visualized

Prepping for November: Election Day is coming up. What do you have to do to vote in your state? (Kate Rabinowitz and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)