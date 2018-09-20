Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Ford is “prepared to testify next week,” provided that the conditions are “fair” and her safety is ensured.
-
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution plant in northeast Maryland, authorities said. The suspect, a woman, is also dead.
-
Puerto Rico marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, along with several other administration officials, visited the island to memorialize the anniversary.
-
President Trump denounced congressional Republicans for not fulfilling his request for border-wall funding in the short-term spending bill passed by the Senate, raising questions about whether he'll force a government shutdown.
-
Trump will hold a campaign rally in Las Vegas in support of Senator Dean Heller and other GOP candidates. The event starts at 7 p.m. PST.
Today on The Atlantic
-
One Year Later: Hurricane Maria exposed the untenable political and economic situation of Puerto Rico. A year after the storm, the island is still a long way from recovery. (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
The New ‘Year of the Woman’: Just as Anita Hill’s 1992 testimony spurred a wave of women running for office, Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh could inspire a second wave of women, especially women of color. (Ronald Brownstein)
-
Just Listen: The public’s response to Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations shows that Americans still haven’t learned how to listen to women. (Megan Garber)
-
Who Wants The House?: Maybe Trump’s base doesn’t actually care about taking back the House, writes Conor Friedersdorf. If those voters felt closely aligned with the Republican Party, Trump wouldn’t have been elected.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘The Summer of Dinesh’: Dinesh D’Souza built his career on conspiracy theories and fear mongering. American politics has followed suit, writes Alice B. Lloyd. (The Weekly Standard)
When FEMA Funding Runs Out: Just a year after Hurricane Maria displaced thousands of Puerto Ricans, the federal government has stopped paying for temporary housing for the victims—leaving many homeless. (Sarah Ruiz-Grossman, The Huffington Post)
Liberalism and the Religious Right: New data shows that Trump voters who regularly go to church have more progressive views on many issues than secular Trump voters. Why? (Emily Ekins, The New York Times)
When Law Enforcement Failed: In 2016 and 2017, nearly a dozen immigrant teenagers went missing on Long Island. The police called them runaways—but their families suspected it was MS-13. (Hannah Dreier, ProPublica)
Visualized
Prepping for November: Election Day is coming up. What do you have to do to vote in your state? (Kate Rabinowitz and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)
