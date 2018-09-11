Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Today on The Atlantic

Lessons from Cape Town: Last year’s panic that Cape Town might run out of water shows how climate change will revolutionize politics in cities across the world. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

On the Stump: Former President Barack Obama is getting ready to hit the campaign trail for Democratic candidates. Historically, he hasn’t been a huge help . (Dick Polman)

The Forever War: Seventeen years after 9/11, America’s war in Afghanistan rages on . (Krishnadev Calamur)

The Great College Rip Off: From The Atlantic’s family and education desk comes a new series examining why higher education is so expensive—and what price students really pay.

Stopping Sexual Harassment: Does sexual harassment training actually do anything? Ken White, a litigator who has taught harassment seminars for 12 years, weighs in.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Priorities: If the Democrats win back the House in November, they plan to prioritize an anti-corruption bill . (Ella Nilsen, Vox)

Don’t Forget About the States: We shouldn’t be concerned that smaller states are overrepresented in the Senate, writes J. J. McCullough. We should be worried that people don’t see states as valuable political entities . (National Review)

The Future of Abortion: A court case in Arkansas will be a “bellwether” for the ways states could restrict abortion rights under a conservative Supreme Court . (Sabrina Tavernise, The New York Times)

Mark Zuckerberg’s Reckoning: Evan Osnos profiles the entrepreneur as he faces questions about the morality of Silicon Valley, which, critics argue, Zuckerberg has come to embody. (The New Yorker)

Visualized

News on Social Media: According to a new study from the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of American adults get news from social media, though many don’t trust what they see. (Elisa Shearer and Katerina Eva Mata)

Faith and the Government: A new poll from the Associated Press shows that most American voters are open to candidates who are not religious. (David Crary)