Today on The Atlantic

Enough Is Enough: There is a new campaign underway to destroy the legitimacy of the American media, writes Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd. It’s time for the press to fight back .

Teaching White Kids About Race: A new book explores how progressive white families are perpetuating racism , despite their best intentions. (Joe Pinsker)

‘The Second Redemption Court’: The current Supreme Court appears to be prioritizing theoretical liberty over the lives of people of color , writes Adam Serwer.

Proud Corruption: With a new tweet, President Trump openly admitted his desire for the government to ditch the rule of law and support him politically. (David A. Graham)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Would You Ask Kavanaugh?: Eight legal scholars lay out the questions they’d put to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick. (Matt Ford, The New Republic)

Racist Dog Whistles?: The left labels Ron DeSantis’s comments racist because it doesn’t have the factual foundation to debate policy issues, argues Dennis Prager. (National Review)

Unlearned Lessons from 2016: There’s a high risk that midterm campaigns will be hacked this election cycle , and yet there hasn’t been a single hearing on campaign cybersecurity. (Pema Levy, Mother Jones)

It’s Football Season: Colin Kaepernick may never play in the NFL again, but the protest movement he inspired will live on in a new, multiyear deal with Nike . (Kevin Draper and Ken Belson, The New York Times)

Visualized

Trump and the Judiciary: President Trump could 'flip' the Supreme Court with the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. But that's not the only court he's had an impact on so far. (Jasmine C. Lee, The New York Times)