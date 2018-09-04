Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
In an explosive new book by journalist Bob Woodward, Trump administration officials and aides are quoted criticizing the president and questioning his ability to lead. The White House said the book was “nothing more than fabricated stories.”
The first day of confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, got off to a rocky start: Democrats objected to the proceedings, citing the late release of documents, and dozens of protesters interrupted senators.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey named former Senator Jon Kyl to succeed the late Senator John McCain.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that he will not seek reelection.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration is “closely monitoring” an imminent major Syrian regime attack on rebel holdouts.
Race We’re Watching
Voters in Massachusetts are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a number of primary elections, but all eyes are on the state’s 7th district. Democrat Ayanna Pressley, a 44-year-old African American woman and a member of the Boston City Council, is challenging longtime progressive incumbent Representative Mike Capuano. While there isn’t much daylight between the two, policy-wise, Pressley’s campaign is confident that she has the kind of “lived experience” voters are looking for.
Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Enough Is Enough: There is a new campaign underway to destroy the legitimacy of the American media, writes Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd. It’s time for the press to fight back.
-
Teaching White Kids About Race: A new book explores how progressive white families are perpetuating racism, despite their best intentions. (Joe Pinsker)
-
‘The Second Redemption Court’: The current Supreme Court appears to be prioritizing theoretical liberty over the lives of people of color, writes Adam Serwer.
-
Proud Corruption: With a new tweet, President Trump openly admitted his desire for the government to ditch the rule of law and support him politically. (David A. Graham)
What We’re Reading
What Would You Ask Kavanaugh?: Eight legal scholars lay out the questions they’d put to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick. (Matt Ford, The New Republic)
Racist Dog Whistles?: The left labels Ron DeSantis’s comments racist because it doesn’t have the factual foundation to debate policy issues, argues Dennis Prager. (National Review)
Unlearned Lessons from 2016: There’s a high risk that midterm campaigns will be hacked this election cycle, and yet there hasn’t been a single hearing on campaign cybersecurity. (Pema Levy, Mother Jones)
It’s Football Season: Colin Kaepernick may never play in the NFL again, but the protest movement he inspired will live on in a new, multiyear deal with Nike. (Kevin Draper and Ken Belson, The New York Times)
Visualized
Trump and the Judiciary: President Trump could 'flip' the Supreme Court with the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. But that's not the only court he's had an impact on so far. (Jasmine C. Lee, The New York Times)
