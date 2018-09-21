Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘I Was Not Consulted’: Newly-released emails show that the Pentagon was entirely unprepared for President Trump’s attempt to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. (Vera Bergengruen, BuzzFeed News)

Losing Everything: Kent Sorenson was a Tea Party hero, but then he went to prison. Here’s how incarceration changed him . (Tim Alberta, Politico)

The ACA Is A-OK: Republican incumbents facing tough reelection bids are lightening up on—and in some cases, completely abandoning— their opposition to Obamacare . (Gideon Resnick, The Daily Beast)

Women Are Angry: It’s not just the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. American women have a list of complaints with the system as-is, and they’re using democratic institutions to voice their fury . (Rebecca Traister, The Cut)

Visualized

The Victims: See what we know about the victims of sexual assault in America . (Kathryn Casteel, Julia Wolfe, and Mai Nguyen, FiveThirtyEight)