Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested secretly recording President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, according to a report in The New York Times. Rosenstein denied the story in a statement.
The Senate Judiciary Committee said they would push next week's hearing on Christine Blasey Ford's sexual-assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday. Chairman Chuck Grassley has given Ford until the end of the day to work out the terms of her committee appearance.
In a pair of tweets, President Trump questioned both the timing and substance of Christine Blasey Ford’s claims.
Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Texas Senator Ted Cruz, raised over $9 million online in August.
Trump will hold a rally in Springfield, Missouri, in support of Republican Josh Hawley, who is challenging Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Today on The Atlantic
Still Not Right: Advocates hailed a new bail algorithm as a necessary reform to a broken cash bail system. But civil-rights activists worry it’ll perpetuate discrimination. (Madeleine Carlisle)
No Surprise There: President Trump’s attempt to discredit Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, fits his usual pattern of responding to sexual-misconduct allegations. (David A. Graham)
Midterm Money: From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Jeff Bezos, here’s who’s spending money, and where, this election cycle. (Sarah Kleiner, Lateshia Beachum, Dave Levinthal, and Carrie Levine)
Give Someone Else a Chance: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should withdraw his nomination rather than be confirmed “with asterisks,” writes Benjamin Wittes.
Unlikely Clinics: A growing number of service workers are being trained to treat overdoses as opioid users turn to public bathrooms. (Lolade Fadulu)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘I Was Not Consulted’: Newly-released emails show that the Pentagon was entirely unprepared for President Trump’s attempt to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. (Vera Bergengruen, BuzzFeed News)
Losing Everything: Kent Sorenson was a Tea Party hero, but then he went to prison. Here’s how incarceration changed him. (Tim Alberta, Politico)
The ACA Is A-OK: Republican incumbents facing tough reelection bids are lightening up on—and in some cases, completely abandoning—their opposition to Obamacare. (Gideon Resnick, The Daily Beast)
Women Are Angry: It’s not just the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. American women have a list of complaints with the system as-is, and they’re using democratic institutions to voice their fury. (Rebecca Traister, The Cut)
Visualized
The Victims: See what we know about the victims of sexual assault in America. (Kathryn Casteel, Julia Wolfe, and Mai Nguyen, FiveThirtyEight)
