Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Would a Primary Challenge to Trump Look Like?: GOP operatives have broken it down into two potential scenarios. (Gabriel Debenedetti, New York)

The Consequences of Non-Action: There is a lesson to be learned from the Syrian Civil War, argues Noah Rothman: “The U.S. cannot stay out of destabilizing conflicts in strategically valuable parts of the world, no matter how hard it tries.” (Commentary)

‘Centrists Don’t Exist’: Democrats have long sacrificed their ideals in favor of centrist positions, writes Hamilton Nolan. But “[t]here are no centrists. There are only scared idealists.” (Splinter)

Bursting Their Bubbles: New research suggests that forcing people to step outside their political “bubbles” might actually increase partisanship. (Carolyn Y. Johnson, The Washington Post)

Visualized

Following Florence: Here’s where the category 4 storm is expected to make landfall later this week. (The Washington Post)