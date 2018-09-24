Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Inside the Meddling: In a new book, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a communications professor at the University of Pennsylvania, details how exactly Russia meddled in the 2016 election—and ultimately delivered Trump’s victory. (Jane Mayer, The New Yorker)

Don’t Go Off-Script: On Wednesday, Trump, a renowned improviser, is chairing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, an event that has little room for improvisation. Council members are nervous. (Emily Tampkin, BuzzFeed News)

The Dems’ Next Move: When the Democrats first learned about the sexual-misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, they had a number of possible paths forward. Lisa Mascaro reports on the party’s internal debate over what to do next. (The Associated Press)

What Work Requirements?: States are implementing work requirements to their Medicaid programs, but not properly publicizing the change. The result: Thousands have suddenly been kicked off the program. (Margot Sanger-Katz, The New York Times)

Protecting Coal Miners: The Trump administration has undercut regulations that help keep coal miners safe. Instead, under the new loosened regulations, coal executives reap the benefits. (Chris Hamby, BuzzFeed News)

Visualized

What’s An Endorsement Worth, Anyway?: FiveThirtyEight reviewed hundreds of endorsements of Republican candidates and determined whose matter most . (Meredith Conry, Nathaniel Ratkich, and Mai Nguyen)

The Arctic, Melting: As permafrost thaws across the Arctic, a dramatic change is taking hold of the regions many lakes—they have started releasing methane. (Chris Mooney, Jonathan Newton, The Washington Post)