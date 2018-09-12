Polls close at 8 p.m. E.T.

Economy Up, Trump Down: A strong August jobs report didn’t help President Trump’s approval rating, which dropped below 40 percent in three polls this week . (Olivia Paschal)

When The Polls Are Wrong: From Andrew Gillum to Ayanna Pressley, pollsters have failed to predict a slew of upsets in Democratic primaries. Here’s why . (Elaine Godfrey)

A Moral Catastrophe: A lawsuit filed against Michigan State University alleges that the university knew more about former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes than they let on. (Caroline Kitchener and Alia Wong)

James Madison’s Nightmare: The factionalized, mob-driven political society we live in would have been abhorrent to the Founding Father, writes Jeffrey Rosen .

At the Heart of Gastropolitics: Cynthia Nixon’s bagel order is the latest in a storied history of the political spectacle of food. (Kelly Alexander)

An Appalachian Democrat: In Virginia’s conservative 9th congressional district, Anthony Flaccavento, an organic farmer, is mounting a left-wing challenge against the Tea Party incumbent. Can he win ? (Sarah Jones, The New Republic)

The Senate Could Flip: Democrats now have a serious, if surprising, shot at gaining control of the upper chamber, argues Stuart Rothenberg . (Roll Call)

Catalyst for Change: Sohrab Ahmari argues that the fatal shooting of Botham Shem Jean last week should spur conservatives to rethink their attitudes toward race and policing in America: “[C]onservatives should be a little less quick to insist that we don’t have systemic problems,” he writes. (Commentary)

No Quick Fix: Americans like to think that jobs are the solution to poverty. But what if those jobs don’t pay enough to live on? ( Matthew Desmond, The New York Times)

One Year Later: Watch what Puerto Ricans have to say about the government’s response to Hurricane Maria in this video from The Washington Post . Spoiler: it’s not good.