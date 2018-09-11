Obama has acknowledged that he allowed the party to wither; shortly before Trump was inaugurated, he told ABC News: “I take some responsibility on that. I couldn’t be both chief organizer of the Democratic party and function as commander-in-chief of the United States. We did not begin what I think needs to happen over the long haul, and that is to rebuild the Democratic party at the ground level.”

Democrats are determined to look forward—indeed, the prospects for a blue wave are bullish, especially with Obama campaigning against Republicans in the 23 House districts where Hillary Clinton won the ‘16 presidential vote—but the recent past is too painful to ignore. Steve Rosenthal, a veteran Democratic organizer and former political director of the AFL-CIO, tells me: “We’ll be digging out of it for some time to come. Too frequently, President Obama tried to stay above the fray, and that didn’t help.”

Granted, he says, most presidents don’t spend much energy building the party that helped elect them: “Maybe with the exception of George W. Bush during his first term (the 2002 midterms that followed 9/11), I don’t think there’s been a president in either party in recent memory (who) invested properly. They have generally viewed the parties as wholly-owned subsidiaries of their personal brand for re-election purposes.” He’s right. A 2010 book authored by political science professor Daniel Galvin says that virtually all presidents since JFK “neglected, exploited, or undercut his party’s organizational capacities.”

But, privately, a number of Democratic strategists are still grumbling about the basic political tasks that Obama refused to perform. The fate of down-ballot Democrats never greatly concerned him; many in the party attribute that to his “solitary” nature,” and his “brand” as an outsider indifferent to the ways of Washington. While stumping for the presidency in 2008, he rarely allowed Democratic lawmakers running for re-election to share his stage. Once in office, he rarely forged ties to Democrats on Capitol Hill. As Senator Claire McCaskill remarked in 2014, “For him, eating his spinach is schmoozing with elected officials. This is not something that he loves.” He spent most of the ‘14 autumn midterm sprint on the golf course - not just because he preferred to be aloof from the fray, but because his approval rating hovered at 43 percent.

Many Democratic strategists still talk, privately, about how Obama’s grassroots group, Organizing for America, drained resources from the Democratic National Committee and boosted the president at the expense of lower Democratic candidates; about how his 2012 campaign gave nary a penny to the party committee that oversaw the Senate races; about how Obama didn’t authorize any DNC money for the 2014 Senate races until the final two months. Many complain that the people around Obama were fatally mesmerized by their leader, to the exclusion of the party’s needs.