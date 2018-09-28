The committee vote, set for 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, will come less than a day after a remarkable and highly fraught hearing that did little to ease the stark partisan divide over Kavanaugh’s nomination. The committee heard from Ford for the first time, as the California psychology professor delivered her account of the night when she said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high-school party in 1982. Republicans and Democrats said immediately afterward that they found her testimony compelling and credible, and it seemed, for a brief moment, that Kavanaugh’s chances of winning confirmation were doomed.

But the judge came out with a fury in the afternoon, abandoning the polite reserve he had displayed in his initial confirmation hearing to attack the process as “a national disgrace,” and accusing the political left of “a calculated and orchestrated political hit” aimed at thwarting his elevation to the Supreme Court. “My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed,” Kavanaugh said.

He wept openly throughout much of his opening statement, and he scoffed dismissively at questions from Democrats who probed his lengthy remarks for inconsistencies and asked him to respond to descriptions of his drinking and carousing in high school and college. “I am innocent of this charge,” he said, denying not only Ford’s allegation but others that had emerged in the days before. As the hearing dragged late into the afternoon and evening, Republicans rose to his defense. “This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” thundered Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who implored his Republican colleagues to confirm Kavanaugh. Senator John Cornyn of Texas pointedly urged the judge, “Don’t give up.”

The impassioned statements from GOP senators on the panel—along with a cheering tweet from President Trump—were a signal that Kavanaugh had sustained support from most of the party’s caucus. But the outcome of Friday’s vote remained in doubt until moments before the meeting convened, when Flake, the lone undecided senator on the committee, announced that he would vote for Kavanaugh.

“I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty,” Flake said in a statement.

But in the absence of sufficient corroboration of Ford’s allegations, he returned to his original support of Kavanaugh’s nomination. “What I do know,” Flake continued, “is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the Constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.”