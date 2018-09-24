According to Axios, Rosenstein was expecting to be fired before he gave a verbal resignation to Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday morning. His tumultuous tenure as deputy attorney general was punctuated by attacks from the president—who has called him “conflicted” and “weak”—and spats with GOP lawmakers. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows went as far as to file articles of impeachment against Rosenstein in July.

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, Rosenstein became the one person capable of firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller directly. However, far from entertaining Trump’s characterization of the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt,” Rosenstein quietly defended the special counsel and pushed back on requests from Trump’s allies in Congress for sensitive, Russia-related documents, making him an unlikely hero among the president’s critics. Among the documents GOP lawmakers wanted, but never obtained, were notes from former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who’d memorialized Rosenstein’s alleged comments in the Times story.

Firing Rosenstein won’t save Trump

Regardless of who would replace Rosenstein, Mueller would still have broad authority to conduct the probe as he sees fit; federal guidelines mandate that the special counsel “shall not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department.” But his replacement would still have the power to stymie the probe by deeming certain investigative or prosecutorial steps “inappropriate or unwarranted.”

Even if Mueller were fired, he could be replaced, as Paul Rosenzweig, the former senior counsel on the Whitewater investigation, noted recently. Pieces of the investigation could also get farmed out to various legal divisions. The Southern District of New York, for example, brought charges last month against Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen based in part on a referral from Mueller’s team.

Mueller recently secured a guilty plea from Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and is debriefing Cohen on all things Russia, according to ABC News. He is also writing a report that details four areas in which Trump may have attempted to obstruct justice, including Comey’s firing and why Trump wanted to fire Sessions after he recused himself from the Russia investigation last spring.

Were Trump to fire Rosenstein for reasons related to the Russia investigation—for example, if he wanted to replace the deputy attorney general with someone willing to shut Mueller down—that, too, could constitute obstruction of justice, legal experts told me. With the Times story, however, Trump was handed a justification for firing that, on its face, is unrelated to Rosenstein’s handling of the Mueller probe. That’s despite reporting from The Washington Post that Rosenstein’s comment about recording Trump was made in jest in response to McCabe’s suggestion that the Justice Department investigate Trump after he dismissed Comey.