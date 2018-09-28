Then there are Collins and Murkowski: two moderate Republican women who sometimes buck their parties. Collins was adamant about the importance of hearing Ford’s testimony, and has said she was troubled by other allegations brought against Kavanaugh. Murkowski, meanwhile, explicitly framed the question as one of whether or not women are believed.

“We are now in a place where it’s not about whether or not Judge Kavanaugh is qualified,” she told The New York Times on Monday. “It is about whether or not a woman who has been a victim at some point in her life is to be believed.”

The four swing senators all met Thursday after the testimony and said they remained undecided.

What is remarkable about the close, and indeterminate, vote count is that no one seems to disbelieve Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982, or at least no one is willing to say so publicly. For example, Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said, “I find no reason to find her not credible.” Questioning by Rachel Mitchell, a sex-crimes prosecutor hired for the task, failed to demonstrate any inconsistencies in Ford’s story or to paint her as a politically motivated opportunist. The best senators could do was to say that they didn’t doubt that something had happened to her, but that they didn’t believe Kavanaugh had done it.

This creates a disjuncture: Senators believe Ford’s testimony is credible, but they still support Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. That conflict explains why even if Republicans succeed in confirming Kavanaugh, it is likely to be a Pyrrhic victory, at least in the short term. They will get a strong conservative vote on the bench—and one with a chip on his shoulder—likely for decades to come, but they also risk huge voter anger. Public opinion has turned against Kavanaugh, and his angry, equivocating appearance Thursday is unlikely to help. Even before this fracas Republicans were endangered by defections of white female voters. But some GOP officeholders may have concluded that the damage is already done and they’d rather get their justice while the getting is good.

But voting so soon carries some fresh risks. It’s been less than two weeks since Ford first spoke publicly. New stories about Kavanaugh’s past have emerged in the last several days. The Senate could vote only to learn some important evidence a day later. Yet many Republicans see all the allegations as just a ploy to delay the confirmation process in the hopes they will take over the Senate in November, and they believe—perhaps correctly—than any delay could be fatal for Kavanaugh’s nomination, since doubt is highly contagious in Washington and because it could make time for new, damaging revelations.

Further Reading: Lindsey Graham’s furious defense of Brett Kavanaugh