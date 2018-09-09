The numbers are even more stark than that: President Obama raised the ceiling for refugee admissions in his final two years in office from 85,000 in fiscal year 2016 to 110,000 in fiscal year 2017 amid the Syrian crisis, which was still a pittance in a world in which the United Nations refugee agency estimates there are nearly 20 million refugees . The Trump administration set a new cap for refugee resettlement for fiscal year 2018 at 45,000 but, less than 30 days from the end of the fiscal year, has resettled only around 20,000, according to figures from the Refugee Processing Center.

Now, Trump is expected to either maintain that cap or lower it in the coming fiscal year, which begins October 1, and cut one or more agencies from the resettlement process altogether—all of which could lead to the collapse of a system built over many years to support the world’s most vulnerable people.

“This is an unprecedented level of change,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the largest of the nine agencies.

At the IRC office in Baltimore, tucked away in a nondescript brick building off the side of a busy intersection, resettlement specialists walk families and individuals through the practical, and often confounding, necessities of life in America, like grocery shopping, job hunting and housing. Each of the nine resettlement agencies have cooperative agreements with the federal government. They oversee or partner with local affiliates, working out of offices like these in Baltimore, to place and support refugees around the country. But with fewer refugees coming in, resources have begun to dwindle, requiring organizations to reassess the number of staff and offices they can afford to keep. All nine organizations tasked with resettling refugees have had to lay off staff or close offices, or some combination of the two.

Shortly before Trump took office, the agencies had begun to fret about how the administration might crack down on immigration, and refugees in particular, advocates told me. They got their answer in January 2017, when Trump issued an executive order temporarily banning travel to the U.S. by refugees and immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries, and calling for a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” sparked protests across the country and elicited a host of legal challenges that eventually landed it in the Supreme Court , which ultimately upheld the travel ban.

Some refugee-settlement agencies reacted right away. The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service’s affiliates laid off about 100 staffers around the country between February and April of last year, Bellor said. LIRS soon followed suit at headquarters, dismissing almost 20, though not all were involved in refugee resettlement. Catholic Charities USA—which works with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, one of the nine resettlement agencies—has had eight of its offices close, said Lucas Swanepoel, vice president of social policy. He added that an additional 14 will close by the end of this year, leaving approximately 50 offices available for resettlement efforts, down from 64. World Relief closed seven offices around the country, two of which were on the path to resettling refugees but hadn’t opened yet. The International Rescue Committee is closing, or has closed, three of its 28 offices, said Hans Van de Weerd, the vice president of U.S. programs at IRC. As staff is let go and offices are shut down, advocates worry there won’t be enough resources in the future to sustain the pace of refugee arrivals.