Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

With authoritarianism and populism on the rise around the world, The Atlantic examines the fate of democracy in its October issue. Anne Applebaum writes that Poland shows how quickly things can fall apart and Jeffrey Rosen writes that the state of American politics is one Founder’s worst nightmare. They join Jeffrey Goldberg and Alex Wagner to discuss this perilous moment.



Links

- “Is Democracy Dying?” (October 2018 Issue)

- “America Is Living James Madison’s Nightmare” (Jeffrey Rosen, October 2018)

- “A Warning From Europe: The Worst Is Yet to Come” (Anne Applebaum, October 2018)

- “The Threat of Tribalism” (Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld, October 2018)

- “Americans Aren’t Practicing Democracy Anymore” (Yoni Appelbaum, October 2018)

- “Twitter’s Flawed Solution to Political Polarization” (Christopher A. Bail, New York Times, September 8, 2018)

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.