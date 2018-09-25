In July, a law school press release praising Kavanaugh, a 1990 Yale law graduate, as an expert legal mind and an “incomparable mentor” drew criticism from liberal students and faculty members, many of whom signed a petition that called the judge “a threat to the most vulnerable.” Over the last week, that criticism has intensified at the nation’s top ranked law school.

On Thursday, The Guardian reported that two prominent law school faculty members, Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld, had advised female students interviewing for clerkships with Kavanaugh to dress attractively. (Chua denied those allegations in a letter to the law school community.) Then, over the weekend, a majority of law school faculty members—including two former deans, Robert Post and Harold Koh—signed an open letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee calling for a full investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh.

By that point, a group of about 50 law school students had already begun organizing the sit-in. What began as a discussion about politics in Washington became a reckoning with a culture in New Haven that has divided students and faculty members. “Some people are scared, some people are angry,” said Nick Kilstein, a first-year law student.

“This is going to be a very tense week at the law school,” said John Langford, a faculty member who participated in the sit-in. “It’s certainly one of the more politically fraught moments, which I think reflects things that are internal to the law school, as well as broader political dynamics right now.”

In a courtyard just off the main hallway, students have hung signs criticizing the law school’s institutional culture, as rumors swirl about how much a deputy law school dean knew about allegations of sexual harassment against appellate court judge Alex Kozinski, who resigned last year after multiple allegations by former female staffers and clerks and for whom Kavanaugh clerked in the early 1990s. “Sex Sells @ YLS,” one sign reads. “Is there nothing more important to YLS than its proximity to power and prestige?” another asks.

Even among faculty members who initially backed him, Kavanaugh appears to be gradually losing support. The original press release circulated in July included a quote from Abbe Gluck, an expert in health law, describing Kavanaugh as fair-minded, humble and collegial. The quote has since been removed from the press release, and Gluck signed the open letter calling for a full investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Constitutional law expert Akhil Reed Amar has not retracted his praise for Kavanaugh, who he said in the press release “commands wide and deep respect among scholars, lawyers, judges, and justices.” This summer, Amar also published an op-ed in The New York Times titled “A Liberal’s Case for Brett Kavanaugh,” in which he called the nomination “President Trump’s finest hour, his classiest move.”