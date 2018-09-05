Pressley, a 44-year-old African American woman, brought Capuano his first challenge in the state’s Seventh District in nearly two decades. The two Democrats didn’t diverge much on the issues; both were staunch advocates for Medicare for all, gun control, and abortion rights. And the areas where they did disagree were mostly symbolic: Pressley supports legislation to abolish ICE, and Capuano doesn’t. She’s refused corporate PAC money (a mostly hollow gesture) while he hasn’t, and she’s condemned Capuano’s support for a “Blue Lives Matter” bill, which would strengthen punishment for assaulting a police officer. But while Pressley herself has acknowledged that there isn’t much policy daylight between them, she says that’s not the point. The race, for her, was about perspective and representation.

The district, which encompasses roughly half of Boston, is solidly blue, with a majority non-white population. Pressley, the first African American woman ever elected to the Boston City Council, said she ran to represent the people who haven’t been heard—and throughout the campaign has emphasized issues on which she says she offers a unique perspective, like economic inequality, criminal justice reform, and structural racism. “These are issues I’ve been able to champion because of my lived experience,” she told WBUR in May. “Those are not theoretical to me.”

Pressley has been compared to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won her June primary in another major upset in New York’s 14th District after challenging progressive Representative Joe Crowley from the left. But Pressley’s election on Tuesday was in some ways more impressive. While Ocasio-Cortez mostly managed to escape Crowley’s attention and turned out fewer than 16,000 votes in the June primary election, Pressley won 56,000 votes—with strong opposition from Capuano from the get-go.

Pressley’s candidacy, then, is an even more powerful example of a broader trend, said Quentin James, the founder and executive director of Collective PAC, which works to elect African Americans to political office. “This is very much a continuation of a generational power transition in the Democratic Party,” James told The Atlantic. “What we’re seeing is a wave of candidates who are very comfortable making folks uncomfortable if it means we get to solutions that are gonna make things equitable.” These candidates include Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who structured her campaign around minority empowerment; Andrew Gillum, who won the Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary last week by emphasizing minority voter turnout; and Kerri Harris, a 38-year old veteran and openly gay woman of color offering a primary challenge to Democrat Tom Carper in Delaware.

Some might criticize this strategy as appealing to “identity politics,” but that doesn’t make it bad, said Saikat Chakrabarti, founder of the Justice Democrats, a progressive group advocating for candidates who pledge not to take corporate PAC money. “People try to do this false division between identity versus policy…but [they’re] inextricably linked,” he said. Pressley “was running on this bold progressive vision, and because of her identity she was believable on it.”