In a move described as a direct shot at Nancy Pelosi, some Democrats in the lower chamber are trying to make it more difficult for a representative to become speaker of the House.

At least 10 House Democrats have signed onto a letter to Caucus Chair Joe Crowley seeking a change to caucus rules that would raise the number of votes required to nominate a candidate for speaker. Current rules mandate that a nominee receive votes from only a simple majority of caucus members before advancing to the floor for a conference-wide vote. The letter requests that threshold be changed to 218, a majority of the House.

Colorado Representative Ed Perlmutter and New York Representative Kathleen Rice delivered the letter, obtained by The Atlantic, late Wednesday afternoon.

Is Pelosi’s leadership the key to Democrats retaking the House—or the thing that will hold them back?

Multiple House Democratic sources said they’ve been preparing for the move in the last week. Those sources see it as an attempt to increase the threshold needed for Pelosi to be the caucus’s nominee should Democrats take the House in November. The proposed rule change will be voted upon next week. House Democratic sources predicted the measure would overwhelmingly fail, noting that there is likely no member, currently, who could get 218 votes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.