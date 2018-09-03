On NBC’s Meet the Press, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democrat on the committee, lamented the documents withheld from Kavanaugh’s time as staff secretary to President George W. Bush and said their absence made for a confirmation process that was “not normal.” Host Chuck Todd asked whether committee Democrats might protest with a new tactic, such as walking out of the hearings. Klobuchar dismissed that idea: “If we just walked out, it would simply be one side asking the questions. So, I don't think that's the way you examine a nominee and get the facts out.”

Todd also pressed Klobuchar about whether the Democrats should restore the filibuster option for Supreme Court nominees, returning to a 60-vote threshold. After the third time Todd posed the question, she said, “I would prefer to bring it back.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican on the committee, said on Fox News Sunday that he expects Kavanaugh to get at least 55 votes “if he does well at the hearing,” predicting that “a handful of Democrats” would join Republicans. Host Chris Wallace asked whether pro-life advocates should be concerned after pro-choice GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Kavanaugh called Roe v. Wade “settled law.” Graham responded, “He will give great deference to Roe v. Wade. But it can be overturned, like every other decision.”

On the same show, the Senate’s number two Democrat expressed his party’s litany of objections to the nominee. Dick Durbin of Illinois, also on the Judiciary Committee, joined Klobuchar in bemoaning the assertion of executive privilege to withhold documents from Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House. He questioned whether Kavanaugh would allow Trump to end the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, which could be at risk as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recently lost the support of key GOP senators.

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska dodged Todd’s questions about precedent on Meet the Press. Sullivan said Kavanaugh, like Justice Neil Gorsuch, “actually wrote a book on it”; the senator was apparently referring to a 2016 textbook for which the two were among the 13 coauthors. When Todd asked specifically about Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion rights case, Sullivan said he and Kavanaugh “didn’t get into the details” and defended the habit of nominees avoiding commenting on cases that might come before the court. Todd noted that Sullivan is one of the senators helping Kavanaugh prepare for the hearings.

Both Sullivan and Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin were asked whether Kavanaugh should recuse himself from cases involving Mueller’s investigation. They both gave vague responses about how Kavanaugh would do the right thing. “He'll do what the codes of conduct and ethics of a Supreme Court justice require,” Sullivan said. On ABC’s This Week, Johnson said he was “sure Judge Kavanaugh will follow the guidelines and recuse himself in cases where he should.”