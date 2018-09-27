Throughout this period, we did not know about the ranking member's secret evidence. Then, only at an 11th hour, on the eve of Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation vote, did the ranking member refer the allegations to the FBI. And then, sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press. That's where Dr. Ford was mistreated.

Contrary to what the public has been led to believe, the FBI doesn't perform any credibility assessments or verify the truth of any events in these background investigations. I'll quote then-Chairman Joe Biden during Justice Thomas' confirmation hearing. This is what Senator Biden said: “The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn't understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion, period. They say he said/she said/they said, period. So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not. They do not, They do not reach conclusions. They do not make recommendations.” End of Senator Biden's quote.

The FBI provided us with the allegations. Now it's up to the Senate to assess their credibility, which brings us to this very time.

2. Dianne Feinstein Defends Her Decision to Keep Allegations Confidential

Feinstein: I'll make just a brief comment on your references to me. Yes, I did receive a letter from Dr. Ford. It was conveyed to me by a member of Congress, Anna Eshoo. The next day I called Dr. Ford. We spoke on the phone. She reiterated she wanted this held confidential, and I held it confidential, up to a point where the witness was willing to come forward. And I think as I make my remarks, perhaps you'll see why. Because how women are treated in the United States, with this kind of concern, is really wanting a lot of reform.

3. Christine Blasey Ford Explains Why She Decided to Come Forward

Feinstein: When we spoke and it became very clear how deeply you felt about this and the need that you wanted to remain confidential, can you talk a little bit about that?

Ford: Yes. So I was watching carefully throughout the summer—well, my original intent, I want to remind, was to communicate with everyone when there was still a list of candidates who all seemed to be just from my perspective, from what I could read, equally qualified. And I was in a hurry to try to get the information forward but didn't quite know how to do that. However, once he was selected and it seemed like he was popular and that it wasn't a sure vote, I was calculating daily the risk benefit for me of coming forward and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed, to where it was headed anyway, and that I would just be personally annihilated.

Feinstein: How did you decide to come forward?