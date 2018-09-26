Two weeks later, that strategy of moderation has all but disappeared, even after a third woman came forward on Wednesday. Over the weekend, The New Yorker reported an allegation from Kavanaugh’s college years, from a woman named Deborah Ramirez who attended Yale University with the judge. If anything, the story—based on hazy, drunken memories, by Ramirez’s own account—gave new energy to Kavanaugh’s defenders. The third allegation didn’t seem to change their minds, either; according to that claim, Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker who treated women roughly at parties in high school, and he may have known about, or possibly participated in, serial gang rapes.

Instead, conservative advocacy groups in Washington are calling the accusations a coordinated smear campaign. And female advocates are leading the way.

Mary Rice Hasson, a fellow in the Catholic-studies program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative research organization in D.C., told me in an email that Wednesday’s accusation didn’t change her views, especially because the alleged victim is being represented by Michael Avenatti, the bombastic lawyer who has sold himself as Trump’s biggest enemy. “Avenatti has zero credibility,” she wrote in an email.

Carrie Severino—the head of the organization that most speaks for the conservative legal movement, the Judicial Crisis Network—has called the Ford and Ramirez claims “a disgusting, politically motivated character assassination.” After the third allegation emerged on Wednesday, she told NBC News that it’s necessary to “look into” the allegations, but “so far, we don’t have corroboration.”

Severino’s organization, and others in her tight network, have an immense amount of money—and credibility—at stake. On Thursday, she is scheduled to lead an “I Stand With Brett” rally on Capitol Hill, along with Penny Nance, the CEO of Concerned Women for America, and Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the anti-abortion activist group Susan B. Anthony List. Pro-life groups like these coordinate closely with members of the legal team that has pushed for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, such as Leonard Leo, who runs the Federalist Society. As part of these coordinated efforts, Severino’s organization announced a $1.5 million ad investment featuring a character testimony from one of Kavanaugh’s college friends (who, recently, has seemed less resolute in her defense of the judge).

In an email conversation before the third allegation emerged, Hasson told me that “the tone of the discussion has spiraled out of control.” The recent head of her organization, Ed Whelan, was instrumental in securing and promoting Kavanaugh’s nomination, but he took a temporary leave of absence this week after he speculated on Twitter that one of Kavanaugh’s classmates had committed the assault against Ford, trying to prove a case of mistaken identity. “The media seems to have tried and convicted [Kavanaugh] already,” Hasson said on Monday. “Democrats seem to have no concern over whether they are destroying the reputation of [a] person who might be innocent.”