[Conservative Women Are Leading the Defense of Kavanaugh]

In questioning a potential survivor of sexual assault, the framing of the questions matters, said Herb Tanner, the former director of the Violence Against Women Project at the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. “How does [Mitchell] start the questioning? Is it going to be setting an environment where [Ford] is allowed to not remember things?” he asked. These questions would indicate Mitchell’s posture, he said: Is this “a victim I am bringing before a fact-finding body, or is this someone whose memory I would want to test, as I would, say, a suspect?”

Mitchell opened with an expression of empathy. “The first thing that struck me from your statement this morning was that you were terrified,” she told Ford. “I just wanted to let you know, I’m very sorry. That’s not right.” She laid out a set of ground rules: Ford could ask for clarification of any question. She could correct any misstatements. And it was okay if she didn’t remember everything.

As the hearing got underway, it took on an odd rhythm. Mitchell questioned Ford methodically, but she was on borrowed time: While each Democratic and Republican senator on the committee was given five minutes, only Republicans yielded their time to Mitchell. So the prosecutor spoke in bursts: Mitchell would spend five minutes asking Ford whether she was drinking or on medication; whether her texts with a Washington Post reporter were correct; whether she remembered where the people involved had lived. And then a Democrat would take the microphone, giving an impassioned speech about victims of sexual abuse and the cruelty that Ford has suffered. It was as though a lawyer’s deposition had been spliced with clips from cable TV.

Mitchell herself acknowledged the awkwardness of the format. In trying to help trauma victims recover memories, she said, “would you believe me if I told you that there is no study that says that this setting in five-minute increments is the best way to do that?”

Some of Mitchell's questions were puzzling—an effect that was compounded by the start-and-stop nature of her questioning. At one point, she quizzed Ford about her fear of flying: how she had gotten to Washington, whether she has to fly for work, how she reached the many island locations she said she had traveled. She also asked who had paid for Ford’s polygraph test, seeming to suggest that Ford be getting paid by outside groups. The line of questioning seemed to indicate that Mitchell was playing a long game, building the evidence for a point that wouldn’t be clear until later.

Mitchell also spent significant time on small details: Was the television on during the assault? Did Ford remember who drove her home from the party where the assault allegedly occurred? Occasionally, senators joined in: When Patrick Leahy of Vermont asked Ford about her strongest memory of the incident, Ford spoke about the manner of Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, his friend who was allegedly in the room during the assault. What Ford remembered most, she said, was “the uproarious laughter between the two.”