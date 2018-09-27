During Thursday’s highly anticipated hearing on sexual-misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, told lawmakers that she decided to testify because she felt it was her “civic duty.” In an emotional testimony, Ford recalled the night she says she was sexually assaulted in detail. “Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life,” she said. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and will testify after Ford.
The proceedings began at 10 a.m. Ford testified first and was questioned by Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor. Senators on the Judiciary Committee were each provided five minutes for questioning.
“This is not a trial of Dr. Ford; it’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh,” said Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein at the start of the hearing.
Below is a breakdown of the hearing.
1. Chuck Grassley Kicks Off the Hearing by Expressing Frustrations With the Process
Grassley: These allegations could have been investigated in a way that maintained the confidentiality that Dr. Ford requested. Before his hearing, Judge Kavanaugh met privately with 65 senators, including the ranking member [Senator Feinstein]. But the ranking member didn’t ask Judge Kavanaugh about the allegations when she met with him privately in August. The Senate Judiciary Committee held its four-day public hearing from September 4 to September 7. Judge Kavanaugh testified for more than 32 hours in public. We held a closed session for members to ask sensitive questions on the last evening, which the ranking member did not attend. Judge Kavanaugh answered nearly 1,300 written questions submitted by senators after the hearing, more than all prior Supreme Court nominees.
Throughout this period, we did not know about the ranking member’s secret evidence. Then, only at an 11th hour, on the eve of Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, did the ranking member refer the allegations to the FBI. And then, sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press. That’s where Dr. Ford was mistreated.
Contrary to what the public has been led to believe, the FBI doesn’t perform any credibility assessments or verify the truth of any events in these background investigations. I’ll quote then-Chairman Joe Biden during Justice Thomas’s confirmation hearing. This is what Senator Biden said: “The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion, period. They say he said, she said, they said, period. So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not, they do not, they do not reach conclusions. They do not make recommendations.” End of Senator Biden’s quote.
The FBI provided us with the allegations. Now it’s up to the Senate to assess their credibility, which brings us to this very time.
The decision not to call in the FBI is looking worse and worse.
2. Feinstein Defends Her Decision to Keep Allegations Confidential
Feinstein: I’ll make just a brief comment on your references to me. Yes, I did receive a letter from Dr. Ford. It was conveyed to me by a member of Congress, Anna Eshoo. The next day, I called Dr. Ford. We spoke on the phone. She reiterated she wanted this held confidential, and I held it confidential, up to a point where the witness was willing to come forward. And I think as I make my remarks, perhaps you’ll see why. Because how women are treated in the United States, with this kind of concern, is really wanting a lot of reform.
3. Ford Explains Why She Decided to Come Forward
Feinstein: When we spoke and it became very clear how deeply you felt about this and the need that you wanted to remain confidential, can you talk a little bit about that?
Ford: Yes. So I was watching carefully throughout the summer—well, my original intent, I want to remind, was to communicate with everyone when there was still a list of candidates who all seemed to be, just from my perspective, from what I could read, equally qualified. And I was in a hurry to try to get the information forward but didn’t quite know how to do that. However, once he was selected and it seemed like he was popular and that it wasn’t a sure vote, I was calculating daily the risk benefit for me of coming forward and wondering whether I would just be jumping in front of a train that was headed to where it was headed, to where it was headed anyway, and that I would just be personally annihilated.
Feinstein: How did you decide to come forward?
Ford: Ultimately, because reporters were sitting outside of my home trying to talk to my dog through the window, to calm the dog down. And a reporter appeared in my graduate classroom, and I mistook her for a student. And she came up to ask me a question, and I thought that she was a student, and it turned out she was a reporter. So at that point, I felt like enough was enough. People were calling my colleagues at Stanford and leaving messages on their voicemails and on their emails saying that they knew my name. Clearly people knew my address because they were out in front of my house, and it just—the mounting pressure seemed like it was time to just say what I needed to say.
4. Ford Rejects the Mistaken-Identity Theory
Feinstein: I’m sorry. I want to ask you one question about the attack itself. You are very clear about the attack, being pushed into the room. You say you don’t know quite by whom, but that it was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming. And then you escaped. How are you so sure that it was he?
Ford: The same way I’m sure I’m talking to you right now. Basic memory functions. And also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, encodes that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus, so the trauma-related experience is locked there whereas other details kind of drift.
Feinstein: So what you’re telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity.
Ford: Absolutely not.
5. The Most Vivid Memory of the Incident
Patrick Leahy: What is the strongest memory you have?
Ford: The strongest memory of the incident?
Leahy: Something that you cannot forget. Take whatever time you need.
Ford: Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two. And their having fun at my expense.
Leahy: You have never forgotten that laughter. You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you.
Ford: They were laughing with each other.
Leahy: And you were the object of the laughter?
Ford: I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.
6. Mitchell Questions Ford About Her Fear of Flying
Mitchell: May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?
Ford: In an airplane.
Mitchell: I ask that because it’s been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?
Ford: Well, I was willing—I was hoping they would come to me, but I realized that was an unrealistic request.
Mitchell: It would have been a quicker trip for me.
Ford: Yes. So that was certainly what I was hoping to avoid, having to get on an airplane, but I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.
Mitchell: When you were here in the mid-Atlantic area back in August, end of July, August, how did you get here?
Ford: Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family. I’m sorry, not here, I go to Delaware.
Mitchell: Okay. In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and you’ve had to fly for your work, is that true?
Ford: Correct, unfortunately.
Mitchell: You were consulting by a statistician in Australia, is that right?
Ford: I have never been to Australia, but the company is based in Australia and they have an office in San Francisco, California. I don’t think I’ll make it to Australia.
Mitchell: It is long. I also saw on your CV that you list the following interest of travel and you put Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific islands, and French Polynesia. Have you been to those places?
Ford: Correct.
Mitchell: By airplane?
Ford: Yes.
Mitchell: It includes oceanography and Tahitian culture. Did you travel by air?
Ford: Correct. It’s easier when it’s a vacation.
7. Ford Denies There Was a ‘Political Motivation’ For Coming Forward
Mazie Hirono: Dr. Ford, the Republican's prosecutor has asked you all kinds of questions about who you called and when, asking details that would be asked in a cross-examination of a witness in a criminal trial. But this is not a criminal proceeding. This is a confirmation proceeding. I think I know what she’s trying to get at, so I’ll just ask you very plainly: Dr. Ford, is there a political motivation for your coming forward with your account of the assault by Brett Kavanaugh?
Ford: No, and I'd like to reiterate that, again, I was trying to get the information to you while there was still a list of other, what looked like, equally-qualified candidates.
