Ford: Ultimately, because reporters were sitting outside of my home trying to talk to my dog through the window, to calm the dog down. And a reporter appeared in my graduate classroom, and I mistook her for a student. And she came up to ask me a question, and I thought that she was a student, and it turned out she was a reporter. So at that point, I felt like enough was enough. People were calling my colleagues at Stanford and leaving messages on their voicemails and on their emails saying that they knew my name. Clearly people knew my address because they were out in front of my house, and it just—the mounting pressure seemed like it was time to just say what I needed to say.

4. Ford Rejects the Mistaken-Identity Theory

Feinstein: I’m sorry. I want to ask you one question about the attack itself. You are very clear about the attack, being pushed into the room. You say you don’t know quite by whom, but that it was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming. And then you escaped. How are you so sure that it was he?

Ford: The same way I’m sure I’m talking to you right now. Basic memory functions. And also just the level of norepinephrine and epinephrine in the brain that sort of, as you know, encodes that neurotransmitter encodes memories into the hippocampus, so the trauma-related experience is locked there whereas other details kind of drift.

Feinstein: So what you’re telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity.

Ford: Absolutely not.

5. The Most Vivid Memory of the Incident

Patrick Leahy: What is the strongest memory you have?

Ford: The strongest memory of the incident?

Leahy: Something that you cannot forget. Take whatever time you need.

Ford: Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two. And their having fun at my expense.

Leahy: You have never forgotten that laughter. You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you.

Ford: They were laughing with each other.

Leahy: And you were the object of the laughter?

Ford: I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.

6. Mitchell Questions Ford About Her Fear of Flying

Mitchell: May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?

Ford: In an airplane.

Mitchell: I ask that because it’s been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is that true?

Ford: Well, I was willing—I was hoping they would come to me, but I realized that was an unrealistic request.

Mitchell: It would have been a quicker trip for me.

Ford: Yes. So that was certainly what I was hoping to avoid, having to get on an airplane, but I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.

Mitchell: When you were here in the mid-Atlantic area back in August, end of July, August, how did you get here?