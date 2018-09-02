The songs were strong because the words were so familiar. “Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee/For those in peril on the sea.” “’Twas grace that taught my heart to fear/And grace my fears relieved.” “I have seen Him in the watch-fires of a hundred circling camps/They have builded him an altar in the evening dews and damps.” “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death/I will fear no evil.” “Oh beautiful for heroes proved/In liberating strife/Who more than self their country loved/And mercy more than life.”

Everyone—from the leather-faced Marine general to the most hard-bitten reporter—at different moments felt their breath catch and brushed moisture from their eyes. For many it was when the cathedral choir and the Naval Academy glee club sang “America the Beautiful.” All present rose and sang together the last verse:

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years,

Thine alabaster cities gleam,

Undimmed by human tears!



America! America! God shed his grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea.

The cathedral resounded with thousands of voices, then echoing stillness.

The rhetoric was not epic, but it was powerful. The 44th president told the mourners that when John McCain immediately and firmly rebuked the woman who insisted that Obama was a foreigner, McCain was not standing up for him so much as for America. When George W. Bush said that we can hear John McCain whispering over our shoulders, “America is better than this,” he did so with a gleam in the eye and a fierceness in the voice which left unspoken the words, “and we are.”

It has been said that the ceremonies attending McCain’s last rites, which the senator orchestrated with exquisite care before his death, were a giant rebuke to the current president. In some ways they were. It said all that needed to be said that while the dignities and the courtesies were being performed, President Donald Trump was spilling bile in tweets and going off to play golf. But members of his own cabinet attended. His chief of staff, looking gaunt and haunted, was there. So, too, was the president’s daughter.

The ceremony was not, however, in the end directed against Trump, and it was not even primarily about John McCain. It was, rather, in a patriot’s last act for his country, about America. All politics is theater, which is why Shakespeare is a better guide for us than equations in learned journals of political science. This was high drama, conceived and conducted as a statement and a gift. It celebrated bipartisanship, service, generosity of spirit, patriotism, moderation, and self-sacrifice. The word “senator” comes directly from the Roman republic, unlike “representative” or “president,” so it is unsurprising the Roman virtues were on display: dignity, gravity, authority, fidelity, family.