Members of President Trump’s White House staff—chief of staff John Kelly, national security adviser John Bolton, daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner—shared a section with veterans of the previous administration including John Kerry and Leon Panetta. The row of ex-presidents went Barack Obama on the aisle, then Michelle Obama next to George W. Bush and Laura Bush, next to Bill Clinton, then Hillary Clinton beside Dick Cheney, whose wife sat beside Al Gore. Joe Biden was somewhere nearby. Aside from other former presidents and first ladies, few funerals could bring together this assemblage.

Shortly before 10 a.m. the glad-handing in the aisles came to an end. Everyone found a seat. The congregation hushed.

A lone voice chanted outside the grand front doors of the cathedral: left, right, left, right. After the Episcopal bishop of Washington received the casket at the door, the pallbearers—eight uniformed men representing every branch of the military—marched into the narthex. As the casket entered the sanctuary, the whirr of long-range camera shutters grew into a furious buzz. When the hymn began, the grand organ’s 10,647 pipes surged over the congregation’s singing.

The tributes began with the senator’s daughter Meghan, who spoke with both tears and ferocity. She alluded to the current president a few times, never by name. “We come here to mourn American greatness,” she said. “The real thing.” She spoke of McCain as a tough but loving father, someone who demanded courage but did so with gentleness. She recalled getting thrown from a horse; he comforted her and tended to her injury, but when she was recovered, he made her get back on the horse. She finished with her clearest rebuke of President Trump.“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again,” she said, “because the America of John McCain was always great.” Although that line was not her last, a smattering of applause erupted and grew into a general ovation. It’s not every eulogy that has an applause line.

George W. Bush and Barack Obama memorialized the man they each defeated to reach the White House. For a man of 72, Bush had a sprightly walk as he followed a verger to the lectern, dodging a bursting bouquet of white flowers. He told how the former rivals became friends over the years, talking about the 2000 campaign the way retired football players rehash a great game.

Obama walked to the lectern next, looking down at his text in a way that seemed unusual for him—there was no teleprompter protruding from the carved stone railing. He spoke of McCain’s unpublicized visits to the Oval Office when he was president and, like Bush, said the senator made him better. Obama recalled the moment in the 2008 campaign when McCain rebuked a supporter who questioned Obama’s patriotism (and ethnicity). “I was grateful,” Obama said, “but I wasn’t surprised. That was John’s instinct.” They both spoke of decency, courage, grit and goodness.