Graham said he wanted to know how reporters learned of the confidential letter, which had been delivered to Feinstein by Ford’s Democratic congresswoman, Anna Eshoo. Graham said he would probe who in Feinstein’s office pointed Ford to lawyers, including Debra Katz, a high-profile women’s rights lawyer disliked by conservatives, though she has brought cases against members of both parties. Finally, Graham said he would try to find out why Ford said during her Senate hearing that she did not know the Judiciary Committee had offered to interview her in California.

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, also called for an investigation of Democrats for “the orchestrated smear campaign of character assassination they've run against Judge Kavanaugh.”

“Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation for why they leaked that,” Cotton said of Ford’s letter on CBS’s Face the Nation. He spoke as if he were certain that Feinstein’s office was responsible, though she denied it during the Thursday hearing and The Intercept reporter who first revealed the letter’s existence tweeted Thursday that he didn’t learn of the letter from Feinstein or her aides.

Cotton also joined Graham in questioning whether Ford’s lawyers had withheld information from her, such as the Judiciary Committee’s offer to interview her in her home state of California. He said they should face a professional misconduct investigation from the D.C. bar.

When host John Dickerson asked about how the partisan furor over Ford’s testimony might affect future victims’ decisions to report misconduct, Cotton blamed Democrats. “Any impact that this entire episode has had on women’s willingness to come forward and report sexual assault ... is caused by the Democrats.”

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota countered Cotton's claims on Face the Nation, arguing that Feinstein did not sit on Ford's allegation to use it as a last-minute political weapon, but out of respect for Ford's wishes: “When she wrote the letter, she asked her congresswoman and Sen. Feinstein for confidentiality, and that was why they hadn't given it to the FBI."

“There may have been better ways to handle this,” conceded Klobuchar, a Judiciary Committee member whose questions about drinking drew combative responses from Kavanaugh on Thursday. But she argued that the timing doesn’t mean the allegations can be dismissed out of hand. “Do you just sweep it under the rug and say, well, what happened in a house doesn’t belong in the courthouse? No. You look at it. You don't sweep it under the rug.”

Feinstein has denied that she or anyone on her staff leaked Ford’s letter to reporters. Although President Trump has not yet joined calls for an investigation of Democrats in this saga, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News Sunday that “the Democrats have exploited Dr. Ford.”

These arguments on the Sunday shows suggest the GOP aims to turn Ford’s allegations against Democrats without criticizing Ford herself, portraying her as a sympathetic pawn deployed by liberals in a smear campaign when her account could have been heard and addressed confidentially. Ford, for her part, said during her testimony Thursday that she is a fiercely independent person and came forward only out of a sense of civic duty.

