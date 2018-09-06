The display was equal parts a protest against the GOP’s attempt to fast-track Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court, a last-ditch heave into the end zone for a party that lacks the votes to defeat him, and a rather transparent bit of presidential posturing by Booker in advance of a possible 2020 White House run. But ultimately, Senate Democrats are finally showing up to a battle that was lost in the wee hours of November 8, 2016.

In an alternate political universe—one in which Democratic base voters cared as much as their conservative counterparts about the composition of the federal judiciary—progressives would be on the precipice of a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

The late Justice Antonin Scalia would have been replaced not by Judge Neil Gorsuch, but by Barack Obama’s nominee who Senate Republicans ignored, Merrick Garland, or an even more liberal pick from President Hillary Clinton. And the successor to the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy would not be the conservative Kavanaugh, but a young progressive jurist selected by Clinton.

Now, Republicans are poised to extend the majority they’ve long held on the high court for another generation. While Gorsuch replaced an arch conservative in Scalia, Kavanaugh would succeed the lone remaining GOP-appointed justice who had voted to reaffirm the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion in Roe v. Wade. Democrats fear his confirmation could threaten affirmative action, the Affordable Care Act, gun-control laws, and protections against voter suppression, along with a broad array of environmental, consumer-finance, and campaign-finance regulations.

The choice for Democrats was never about whether to fight Kavanaugh, but how far they would go in waging it. Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate and can confirm him with only their votes after having eliminated the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to install Gorsuch last year. (That move extended a rules change for lower-court judicial nominees engineered by Democrats in 2014.)

To defeat Kavanaugh, Democrats must hold their ranks together—which include several red-state members in tough reelection campaigns—while flipping GOP Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, who support abortion rights and do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

Substantively, Democrats have targeted Kavanaugh over abortion, the ACA, and how he would vote if litigation related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump wound up before the Supreme Court. But in the lead-up to this week’s confirmation hearing, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee had focused largely on the GOP majority’s efforts to withhold documents from Kavanaugh’s time as staff secretary in the Bush White House.

That strategy unnerved some activists, who worried that Democrats would waste valuable time on a process dispute when they could be pressing Kavanaugh on abortion and other weighty topics—the kinds of issues that likely represent their only chance to sway Collins and Murkowski. “The documents argument on its own is not going to defeat this nominee,” Brian Fallon, the executive director of the progressive judicial advocacy group Demand Justice, told me on Wednesday, during the middle of the first day that Kavanaugh faced questions in the Judiciary Committee.

Fallon, along with advocates from abortion-rights groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL, wanted Democrats to just go ahead and release the documents they had access to, rather than bickering with Republicans over whether the public should see them. “They should either go all the way with it, and cough up the emails that they think are damning for Kavanaugh, or else go on to subjects that actually register with the public,” said Fallon, a former Clinton campaign spokesman and former aide to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “You’ve got to bring the receipts.”

The angst over hearing strategy underscored a broader frustration among progressives that Democrats, whether in the Senate or on the campaign trail, have not prioritized judicial nominees in the same way top elected Republicans and conservative activists have to energize their voters every two years. Since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell succeeded in blocking Garland’s nomination for the final 11 months of Obama’s term, he has worked with the Trump administration to confirm dozens of young, conservative judges that will shift the judiciary to the right, likely for decades. It has been, as my colleague David Graham has written, perhaps the single biggest success of Trump’s tenure and the Republican congressional majority.