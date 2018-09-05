With Kavanaugh likely to be confirmed, these hearings are perhaps most useful to Democrats as a test run for their midterm strategy, and so far they suggest more apocalyptic rhetoric on reproductive rights ahead. If this week is any indication, Democrats are going all in on abortion in 2018—a pitch that will no doubt persuade some voters, but may leave others, and especially young people, still alienated from national politics.

Kavanaugh has a strong chance of confirmation—and of becoming an election rallying cry.

On Wednesday morning, as questioning of Kavanaugh began, abortion quickly emerged as a priority issue. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California repeatedly asked Kavanaugh about his position on women’s right to an abortion and whether he sees Roe v. Wade as “settled law.”

“I understand how passionate, and how deeply, people feel about this issue,” Kavanaugh said. Roe is “important precedent of the Supreme Court [that] has been reaffirmed many times.” Further, the 1992 case Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey “is precedent on precedent,” meaning it’s a case about how abortion cases should be decided, “which itself is an important factor to remember,” he said. He highlighted both the “significance” of the abortion issue, and its “real-world effects.”

Like other Supreme Court nominees, Kavanaugh framed his answer carefully, not promising to vote one way or another in any particular case. But his deference to Roe was far from the way abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists have both painted him. Both sides have pointed to Trump’s promise to nominate only “pro-life judges” to the Supreme Court, and abortion-rights activists have even argued that anything Kavanaugh said would be “code” for “anti-choice.”

But what Feinstein seemed to be getting at, and what the whole debate over Roe v. Wade gets at, is something deeper. Roe has become a symbol—not just of abortion rights, but of women’s status in America, and the progress of society as a whole. In 1973, when the Supreme Court first established a constitutional right to abortion, “feminists latched onto legal abortion as the end-all and be-all of women’s freedom,” said Stacie Taranto, a historian at Ramapo College of New Jersey. “Roe becomes the code … for keeping women back.”

Older Democrats, especially the female Baby Boomers who were involved in the feminist movement of that era, seem to connect strongly with this symbolism. During her opening remarks at Kavanaugh’s hearing, Feinstein called back to a time in the 1950s and ’60s when “horrendous” things happened to women who tried to terminate their pregnancies. “The impact of overturning Roe is much broader than a woman’s right to choose,” she said. “It is about protecting the most personal decisions we all make from government intrusion.”