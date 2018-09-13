The most recent public poll of the primary, released Monday by the reputable Siena College, showed the governor with a whopping 41-point lead over Nixon, 63 percent to 22 percent. In the six months since the former Sex and the City star declared her candidacy, the closest she came to Cuomo in any public survey was 22 points. Nixon has launched all manner of attacks against Cuomo, accusing him of governing “like a Republican” and hammering his vulnerabilities on the sorry state of the New York City subways and the corruption convictions of his former top aides in Albany.



For the liberals this year who are trying to unseat veteran Democrats they view as insufficiently progressive, Cuomo would be the biggest prize by far. This primary season has been one both of opportunity and nervousness for the Democratic establishment. The party is positioned to parlay progressive anger at the Trump presidency into another shot at the House majority, but an insurgency on the left has toppled longtime Representatives Joseph Crowley in New York and Michael Capuano in Massachusetts.

For years, Cuomo has frustrated progressives who view him as too much of a centrist in the old Bill Clinton mold, bowing to his donors on Wall Street and in the real-estate industry, and brokering deals to deliver progressive victories only when public pressure from the left forces him to act. They’ve also taken issue with his acquiescence—until recently—to a breakaway faction of Democrats who helped keep the state Senate under Republican control.

Andrew Cuomo meets the frustrated left

The little-known Fordham University professor Zephyr Teachout surprised Cuomo by capturing a third of the primary vote in 2014 during his first reelection campaign. As he’s sought a third term this year, the deterioration of the subways and creeping corruption investigations have made him appear far more vulnerable, especially with a more recognizable challenger in Nixon.

Despite plenty of media coverage and the gift of multiple Cuomo blunders, however, there is little evidence that Nixon’s campaign has caught on with Democrats to the degree that other underfunded progressive candidates—such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York City, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, and Andrew Gillum in Florida—have won over primary voters. After seeing Trump’s performance as a political novice in the White House, Democrats in New York have questioned Nixon’s readiness to lead the state, and she has struggled to win over the black and Latino communities that play a key role in primaries.

Why, then, is Cuomo campaigning like his job is in jeopardy?

To the Nixon campaign, the governor’s decision to empty most of his $30 million war chest is the best evidence that the race is much closer than it appears. “Andrew Cuomo knows this race is tighter than this poll suggests, or he wouldn’t be spending half a million dollars a day against us,” the Nixon spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement after the Siena poll came out.