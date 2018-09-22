“A lot of the things she says seem very believable. But every single story has gaps in it—sometimes you win or lose based on how you handles those gaps,” Jennifer Loven, managing director of Glover Park Group, told me.

Loven has prepped scores of clients for congressional hearings—from low-profile, private citizens to major CEOs—but said, ultimately, the risks will be weighed by the client alone. “It's such a personal decision. Every woman who has a story to tell, assuming she's credible and telling the truth, weighs just an incredible number of factors...Really only she can decide whether she has an obligation to herself, to society, before going before members of Congress.”

The decision to testify, however, is only a small part of the battle. It’s understandable that Ford’s lawyers would blanche at the thought of a Monday hearing. According to sources on both sides of the aisle with knowledge of the process, 48 hours is hardly enough time to ready a client for a congressional hearing. From hiring the right counsel to simply understanding how to dress, preparing for a hearing is an endurance test in itself, requiring many days, if not weeks, to accomplish.

Order one, according to these sources, is to hire the right team—but avoid the so-called process story. The less attention paid to who is helping prep your client, and how, the better. But because this is Washington, those details will likely leak. As such, those I interviewed said they advise clients not to hire folks who are known as partisan brawlers. “For [a hearing] so politically charged at its core, that could put you in a category of contrivance instead of authentic,” Loven said.

Politico reported on Thursday that, contra such advice, Ford has hired Ricki Seidman, who advised the Obama administration during Sonia Sotomayor’s confirmation, to help prep her. In this case, according to Juleanna Glover, a top political and corporate adviser at Ridgely Walsh, Ford should also consider hiring a well-known name from the other side. “If she wanted to be savvy and pick off a Republican, she'd go to Reg White at Wilmer Hale,” Glover said. (White helped prep Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his recent testimony before Senate and House Judiciary members about the site’s sharing of user data during the 2016 presidential election.) She noted that Kavanaugh himself has latched onto this strategy in hiring Beth Wilkinson, a high-powered trial lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s top State Department staffers during the FBI probe of her private server.

Another key element of preparation is familiarizing the client with the physical space of the committee room. “It sounds sort of dumb and obvious,” Loven said. But there are multiple factors that could overwhelm someone who’s never sat in on, or even watched, such a high-profile hearing. For one, there’s the flurry of photographers that crouch as close as six inches away from where the witness sits. And then there’s the power dynamic inherent in the room’s layout, with senators quite literally speaking down on the witness from their dais, monitoring the witness’s answers closely with the timer. “Everything about it is intimidating,” Loven said. Accordingly, she and her colleagues will prep clients by setting up a faux hearing room, including a long dais with people acting as certain members, a lower witness table, and a clock.