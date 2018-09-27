The nominee denied all of them. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh will say in response to Swetnick, according to his prepared remarks.

Feinstein wasted little time in raising the new allegations on Thursday. “Each of these allegations are troubling on their own, and each of these allegations should be investigated by the FBI,” Feinstein said in her opening statement.

Grassley said at the outset of the hearing that while the committee was aware of the other allegations, attorneys for the accusers were uncooperative. “The committee can’t do an investigation if attorneys are stonewalling,” he said.

But the focus of Thursday’s hearing will remain on Ford, Kavanaugh’s original accuser and the only one Senate Republicans invited to testify. In his own opening statement, Kavanaugh will "categorically and unequivocally” deny the allegation, as he had previously done in multiple written statements, interviews with the committee, and an appearance Monday night on Fox News. The 53-year-old judge, who had denied ever being “incoherently drunk” in high school, did acknowledge that he drank beers at parties, sometimes to excess.

“I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today,” Kavanaugh plans to say in his prepared remarks. “I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now.

“But,” he plans to say, “that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”

Both Ford and Kavanaugh submitted their opening statements in advance of the hearing, and the committee released them on Wednesday. But they’re not likely to be the pivotal moments of the morning. Those will come when each faces up to two hours of questions from the committee, probing their memories from 36 years ago and allowing senators to assess—to the extent possible—which one of them is more credible. In a shift from the Hill-Thomas hearing, Republicans hired a sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona, Rachel Mitchell, to question the two witnesses. Democrats were planning to interview Ford and Kavanaugh themselves. Grassley said the decision was made in an effort “to depoliticize” the hearing, but it was widely seen as a move to shield the all-male GOP panel from the uncomfortable position of questioning a woman about a sexual assault.

Mitchell, seated in front of the senators’ dais, began with an apology as well.

Noting that Ford had said she was “terrified” to appear, Mitchell told her: “I just wanted to let you know I’m very sorry. That’s not right.”

Mitchell proceeded to ask Ford about details in the letter she had originally submitted to Congress. Asked to read it again for accuracy, Ford took the opportunity to make a couple of “corrections.” She had originally said there were four other people at the party, but she clarified to say that she could not be sure if more people weren’t there as well. She said she couldn’t be sure if Kavanaugh or Judge was the one who pushed her from behind into the bedroom where she was attacked. And she added a detail about Judge, saying that soon after the incident, she saw him working at a local Safeway grocery store. She told the committee that if it could ascertain when Judge worked at the store, she could be more precise about when the incident occurred.