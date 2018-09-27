Updated on September 27 at 11:54 a.m. ET
Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday morning, the American public got to put a face to the name, and a voice to the story, of Christine Blasey Ford.
The California university professor brought her allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh to a U.S. Senate hearing room, telling members of the Judiciary Committee—and a national television audience—that President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court “groped me and tried to take off my clothes” while the two were at a high-school party in the summer of 1982.
“I believed he was going to rape me,” Ford said, repeating in public what she first alleged in an anonymous letter to Congress and then in an interview published 11 days ago by The Washington Post. “I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”
Ford cautioned the committee that she could not “remember as much as I would like to.” But in the initial rounds of questioning, she told the senators she was “100 percent” certain that Kavanaugh attacked her and that it was “absolutely not” possible she was mistaking the identity of her assailant. And under questioning by a prosecutor selected by Republicans, she added new details about her interactions during the summer when the incident allegedly occurred.
“The details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget,” Ford said in her opening statement. “They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”
Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh, as a drunken, 17-year-old Georgetown Prep student, tried to force himself on her while his friend Mark Judge egged him on has been the subject of fierce debate—and forceful denials from Kavanaugh—for more than a week. But the appearance of both accuser and accused before the Senate Judiciary Committee was likely to make Thursday’s hearing perhaps the most consequential on Capitol Hill since 1991, when Anita Hill told the same Senate panel that Clarence Thomas had repeatedly sexually harassed her when the two worked together in the federal government.
Now as then, at stake is the confirmation by a closely divided Senate to a lifetime appointment—one that could push the nation’s highest court to the right for another generation. Yet Thursday’s hearing is more pivotal still because it comes less than six weeks before midterm elections that could flip control of the Senate, allowing Democrats to block confirmation of a new Trump-appointed justice if Republicans cannot confirm one in time. Most of the Senate’s 49 Democrats were expected to oppose Kavanaugh before Ford’s allegation became public, but several Republicans who could cast decisive votes have said that Thursday’s hearing would determine whether the federal appellate judge’s nomination survives or sinks.
Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, opened the hearing by apologizing to both Ford and Kavanaugh and pledging that the proceeding would be “safe, comfortable, and dignified for both witnesses.”
“Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple weeks,” Grassley said. “They and their families have received vile threats. What they have endured ought to be considered by all of us as unacceptable and a poor reflection on the state of civility in our democracy.”
Yet he also lamented “how this hearing has come about” and launched into a critique of how his Democratic counterpart, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, handled Ford’s allegation when she first learned of it in July through a letter. Feinstein has said there was little more she could do because at the time, Ford wanted it to be anonymous.
“She wanted it to be confidential, and I held it confidential until such a point where she was willing to come forward,” Feinstein said in her opening statement.
Feinstein used the remainder of her statement to stand up for victims of sexual assault and compare Grassley’s handling of Ford’s allegation unfavorably to how the committee, then under the leadership of Senator Joseph Biden, considered Hill’s accusations 27 years ago. She charged that Republicans were engaged in “a rush to judgment” by refusing to support an FBI investigation of the allegations and noting that Senate Republicans hoped to confirm Kavanaugh as soon as 48 hours after the hearing.
Ford, wearing large glasses and a navy blue suit, appeared at the witness table flanked by her attorneys. After Grassley made clear that the committee would provide her whatever she needed, a smiling and slightly nervous Ford said that after she delivered her opening statement, “I anticipate needing caffeine if that’s available.” (After the statement, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, a Democrat on the committee, helped bring her coffee in a plastic cup.)
She read her statement in an occasionally halting voice, looking up at the senators from time to time. “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified,” Ford said. “I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.”
She described in detail how she told her husband, Russell Ford, about the assault during a couples-therapy session in 2012. And Ford’s voice cracked as she told the committee of her difficult decision to come forward publicly this year. “I was conflicted about whether to speak out,” she said. “All sexual-assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public.”
Ford explained her thinking as she watched Kavanaugh go from one of several possible nominees this summer to a man nearly certain to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. “His allies painted him as a champion of women’s rights and empowerment,” she said. “I believed that if I came forward, my voice would be drowned out by a chorus of powerful supporters. By the time of the confirmation hearings, I had resigned myself to remaining quiet and letting the committee and the Senate make their decision without knowing what Mr. Kavanaugh had done to me.”
In the days and even hours leading up to the hearing, new allegations against Kavanaugh exploded into view, adding to a circus-like atmosphere in ways that could hurt, or potentially help, his chances. Last weekend, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Deborah Ramirez, told The New Yorker that he exposed himself to her and caused her to touch his penis at a college party when they were freshmen. And on Wednesday, the liberal attorney and Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti brought forward Julie Swetnick, who said in a sworn declaration to the Judiciary Committee that she witnessed Kavanaugh “engage in abusive and highly physically aggressive behavior toward girls” at parties in high school.
Republicans on the committee late Wednesday night released an anonymous, unsubstantiated letter sent to Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado in which a woman alleges that her daughter told her that in 1998, Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against a wall “very aggressively and sexually.” They also disclosed that two men had come forward claiming that they—and not Kavanaugh—were the ones involved in the incident Ford described in 1982. While Democrats renewed their calls for an FBI investigation and Kavanaugh’s withdrawal, a few raised the concern that Republicans were deliberately releasing unverified allegations as a way to cast doubt on all of Kavanaugh’s accusers.
The nominee denied all of them. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh will say in response to Swetnick, according to his prepared remarks.
Feinstein wasted little time in raising the new allegations on Thursday. “Each of these allegations are troubling on their own, and each of these allegations should be investigated by the FBI,” Feinstein said in her opening statement.
Grassley said at the outset of the hearing that while the committee was aware of the other allegations, attorneys for the accusers were uncooperative. “The committee can’t do an investigation if attorneys are stonewalling,” he said.
But the focus of Thursday’s hearing will remain on Ford, Kavanaugh’s original accuser and the only one Senate Republicans invited to testify. In his own opening statement, Kavanaugh will "categorically and unequivocally” deny the allegation, as he had previously done in multiple written statements, interviews with the committee, and an appearance Monday night on Fox News. The 53-year-old judge, who had denied ever being “incoherently drunk” in high school, did acknowledge that he drank beers at parties, sometimes to excess.
“I was not perfect in those days, just as I am not perfect today,” Kavanaugh plans to say in his prepared remarks. “I drank beer with my friends, usually on weekends. Sometimes I had too many. In retrospect, I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now.
“But,” he plans to say, “that’s not why we are here today. What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”
Both Ford and Kavanaugh submitted their opening statements in advance of the hearing, and the committee released them on Wednesday. But they’re not likely to be the pivotal moments of the morning. Those will come when each faces up to two hours of questions from the committee, probing their memories from 36 years ago and allowing senators to assess—to the extent possible—which one of them is more credible. In a shift from the Hill-Thomas hearing, Republicans hired a sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona, Rachel Mitchell, to question the two witnesses. Democrats were planning to interview Ford and Kavanaugh themselves. Grassley said the decision was made in an effort “to depoliticize” the hearing, but it was widely seen as a move to shield the all-male GOP panel from the uncomfortable position of questioning a woman about a sexual assault.
Mitchell, seated in front of the senators’ dais, began with an apology as well.
Noting that Ford had said she was “terrified” to appear, Mitchell told her: “I just wanted to let you know I’m very sorry. That’s not right.”
Mitchell proceeded to ask Ford about details in the letter she had originally submitted to Congress. Asked to read it again for accuracy, Ford took the opportunity to make a couple of “corrections.” She had originally said there were four other people at the party, but she clarified to say that she could not be sure if more people weren’t there as well. She said she couldn’t be sure if Kavanaugh or Judge was the one who pushed her from behind into the bedroom where she was attacked. And she added a detail about Judge, saying that soon after the incident, she saw him working at a local Safeway grocery store. She told the committee that if it could ascertain when Judge worked at the store, she could be more precise about when the incident occurred.
Democrats had demanded that more witnesses be called and a subpoena be issued to Judge, the only other alleged witness to the incident. But Grassley refused, and so one after the other, Ford and Kavanaugh will testify alone.
The format of questioning led to some awkwardness. Grassley allowed each senator just five minutes with Ford, but since Republicans all deferred to Mitchell, it meant that her detailed line of inquiry was frequently interrupted.
Feinstein asked her a question Republicans have raised to cast doubt on Ford’s memory that it was Kavanaugh—and not another drunken teenager—who attacked her: “How are you so sure that it was he?”
“The same way that I’m talking to you right now,” Ford replied. “Just basic memory functions.” She then summoned her expertise in psychology to describe how traumatic events are encoded in the brain.
“So what you're telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” Feinstein asked again.
“Absolutely not,” Ford replied.
Dick Durbin, the Democratic senator from Illinois, posed a similar question minutes later. “With what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” he asked.
“One hundred percent,” Ford said.
