Attorneys representing Christine Blasey Ford, the 51-year-old research psychologist who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, said on Saturday afternoon that she would testify this coming week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Dr. Ford accepts the committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” they said in a statement issued at a 2:30 p.m. deadline that had been set late Friday night by the committee’s chairman, Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa.

But the statement appeared to settle nothing beyond the need for more negotiations, and the Republicans, who remain determined to confirm Kavanaugh as quickly as possible, were none too happy about it.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas retweeted a news story about the update and added one word: “When?” The staff Twitter account for Orrin Hatch said that “this is exactly where we were on Monday morning—without agreeing to a date, time, and terms we are no closer to hearing from Dr Ford.” The only GOP positive note came from Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, a Trump critic who is not running for re-election: “Progress on a Judiciary Committee hearing is being made. This is good.”