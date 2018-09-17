But key Senate Republicans have joined Democrats in demanding a delay in the Judiciary Committee’s planned vote this week, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine, potentially a crucial swing vote, has called for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify under oath about the allegation. And after initial reports that the Trump White House would attack Ford’s credibility, a senior adviser to the president, Kellyanne Conway, insisted that Ford “should not be ignored or insulted—she should be heard.” Meanwhile, Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, said on the Today Show on Monday that her client was willing to testify before the Senate.

As of Monday, Republican leaders were struggling with how to proceed. The party has pushed for Kavanaugh’s confirmation by October so that the Court can have a full slate of nine justices ready to hear the next batch of cases after its annual summer break. But the GOP’s real deadline is November 6, when the outcome of several close Senate races will determine which party controls the chamber come January. Democrats’ likely only hope of forcing Trump to replace Kennedy with a more centrist justice is to pick up at least two seats from Republicans. If that happens, there would be intense pressure on GOP senators not to confirm a nominee in the lame-duck session of Congress, and Democrats would then have the leverage they need to demand that Trump consult with them if he wants to fill Kennedy’s seat.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing didn’t change anything.

By early Monday afternoon, it wasn’t clear whether Thursday’s vote in the Judiciary Committee would go forward, whether the panel would ask Ford and Kavanaugh to testify in public, or when such a hearing would take place. Republicans and Democrats agreed that the allegation merited further review, but they were at odds over how it should be handled, and who should handle it. Chairman Charles Grassley said in a statement that he was trying to schedule phone calls between committee staff and Ford and Kavanaugh—an apparent effort to investigate the matter quickly and keep Thursday’s vote on track. But Democrats were insisting that the FBI first be given time to conduct an investigation and then for Ford and Kavanaugh to give their accounts to the committee.

“Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has deserves to be heard, so I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner,” Grassley said. But he then pivoted to criticizing Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the committee, for withholding details of Ford’s allegation when she first received a letter from the professor in July. Feinstein has said that because Ford had wanted to remain anonymous, there was little she could do with the allegation.

From here, the nomination could proceed in a number of different ways.