Almost 8:1: The ratio of money Facebook’s PAC gave to Republican interests versus Democratic interests during August. The PAC’s biggest contribution, $15,000, went to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which supports GOP candidates for the House.

$10,129,170: The official amount the Amazon CEO and founder, Jeff Bezos, contributed in August to the With Honor Fund, a bipartisan PAC that works to elect military veterans. The contribution by Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, was about 97 percent of the money the PAC received in August.

$900,000: The amount the conservative megadonor and Illinois resident Richard Uihlein plowed into Solutions for Wisconsin, a super PAC, in his unsuccessful bid to propel the businessman and Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson into Wisconsin’s Republican Senate nomination. Nicholson lost to State Senator Leah Vukmir last month. Uihlein has previously given $3.5 million to Solutions for Wisconsin, according to FEC records. All told, he’s donated more than $31 million during the 2017–18 election cycle to various political committees.

84: The number of Democratic congressional candidates now on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” roster—such a designation “arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns” while providing “strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate trainings and more,” according to the DCCC. Notable is who’s not on the list: The Democrat Nate McMurray, who’s running in New York’s Twenty-Seventh District race against Republican Representative Chris Collins. Democratic super PACs also have yet to spend big in support of McMurray. Collins, who represents one of New York State’s most conservative districts, is under federal indictment for alleged insider trading and faces a House ethics inquiry that could result in sanctions, including his removal from office. Collins, who suspended his reelection campaign in August and then restarted it this week, also hasn’t committed to serving if he wins reelection.

$1.6 million: How much former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave to the Independence USA PAC, a super PAC focused on “gun laws, the environment and education policy.” Bloomberg spent the $1.6 million on in-kind polling and research services, according to the super PAC’s latest filing. Bloomberg, who is actively considering running for president, committed to spending $80 million on the 2018 midterms to swing control back to the Democratic Party— although he’s recently said he’s “not with the Democratic Party on everything.”

136: The number of state-level political candidates to whom the federal PAC of the oil giant ExxonMobil contributed money from August 13 through 15. The PAC especially targeted politicos in North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wyoming. It’s not unheard of for a federal PAC to make contributions to state-level politicians, but rarely will one make so many contributions in such a brief period of time. An ExxonMobil representative did not respond to a request for comment.