Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Last Democrat Standing: Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a moderate in an era of political polarization. Will he survive the midterms? (Jason Zengerle, GQ)

The Prosecutor: Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tapped Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, to question Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday. Who is she? (Matt Stevens, The New York Times)

In the Dark: Senate Democrats haven’t been part of the Christine Blasey Ford’s preparations to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. They say that’s a good thing. (Elana Schor and Rachael Bade, Politico)

On Her Side: Four people submitted sworn affidavits to the Senate Judiciary Committee backing Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that she was sexually assaulted in high school. Here’s what they said. (Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Blake Montgomery, BuzzFeed News)

New Wheels: President Trump’s new $1.5 million limousine can put up a smokescreen, release tear gas, and send electric shocks through the door handles. (Paul A. Eisenstein, NBC News)

Visualized

Votes From All Over: Rocky De La Fuente ran in nine Senate primaries this year. Here’s how he did it. (Reuben Fischer-Baum, The Washington Post)