Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
In a rare press conference, President Trump refused to say whether he believes Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers are lying, but called allegations against the Supreme Court nominee part of a “con job.” Asked whether he would ask Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination, Trump said, “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure.”
-
A third woman, Julie Swetnick, accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied the allegations in a statement.
-
During his address before the Security Council, Trump accused China of election interference, cited progress on North Korea, and criticized Iran.
-
Trump said he will sign a spending bill to avert a looming government shutdown. The House passed the legislation on Wednesday and will send it to the president's desk for his signature.
-
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he will return to North Korea next month to prepare for a second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Opening Statements: The Senate Judiciary Committee released Brett Kavanaugh’s and Christine Blasey Ford’s prepared testimonies ahead of Thursday’s hearing. Read them here and here.
-
The Conservative Response: The conservative legal movement has shown no signs of backing down from their support of Brett Kavanaugh. Outside the beltway, conservative activists aren’t so sure. (Emma Green)
-
This Is Far From Over: Even if the Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh, the battle over his nomination “is virtually guaranteed to continue,” writes Ronald Brownstein.
-
The Compliment Doctrine: When South Korean President Moon Jae In pressured the United States to join negotiations with North Korea, he used a unique tactic: complimenting Trump. (Uri Friedman)
-
The Women Who Still Back Kavanaugh: Polls show that conservative women still support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, even as they express sympathy for survivors of assault. (Dick Polman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Last Democrat Standing: Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a moderate in an era of political polarization. Will he survive the midterms? (Jason Zengerle, GQ)
The Prosecutor: Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tapped Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, to question Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday. Who is she? (Matt Stevens, The New York Times)
In the Dark: Senate Democrats haven’t been part of the Christine Blasey Ford’s preparations to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. They say that’s a good thing. (Elana Schor and Rachael Bade, Politico)
On Her Side: Four people submitted sworn affidavits to the Senate Judiciary Committee backing Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that she was sexually assaulted in high school. Here’s what they said. (Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Blake Montgomery, BuzzFeed News)
New Wheels: President Trump’s new $1.5 million limousine can put up a smokescreen, release tear gas, and send electric shocks through the door handles. (Paul A. Eisenstein, NBC News)
Visualized
Votes From All Over: Rocky De La Fuente ran in nine Senate primaries this year. Here’s how he did it. (Reuben Fischer-Baum, The Washington Post)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.