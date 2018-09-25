Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
In his second address before the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump blasted “globalism” and instead underscored the importance of sovereignty. The audience laughed during Trump's speech.
Trump dismissed Deborah Ramirez’s sexual-misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying she “has nothing” because she was “drunk.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee hired a female attorney to question Christine Blasey Ford at Thursday’s hearing on a sexual-assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.
Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.
Senator Elizabeth Warren unveiled a major housing bill that takes aim at segregation, redlining, restrictive zoning, and the loss of equity by low-income homeowners.
Today on The Atlantic
A Reckoning at Yale Law: On Monday, hundreds of students at Brett Kavanaugh’s alma mater protested Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court and the institutional culture at Yale Law School. (Jacob Stern and David Yaffe-Bellany)
Remember 1982: Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh must be understood within the context of 1982, writes Caitlin Flanagan.
Gamblin’: The upcoming Supreme Court case Gamble v. United States could have major consequences for the Russia probe. (Natasha Bertrand)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Separate and Unequal: Georgia is “unnecessarily segregating” some black children with emotional and mental disabilities into a separate school system where the graduation rate is nearly 70 percent lower. “The kids aren’t being educated,” said one former teacher. (Rachel Aviv, The New Yorker)
Who Is Rod Rosenstein?: A years-old Baltimore criminal case can help shed light on who exactly the deputy attorney general is, and if he’ll stay in his job. (Luke Mullins, Washingtonian)
Waiting in the Wings: If Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is voted down or withdrawn, here’s who could be tapped to replace him. (Dara Lind, Vox)
The Ones Who Never Came Home: In the late 19th and early 20th century, thousands of indigenous children were forcibly sent to government boarding schools. Many never returned. Now, the United Nations wants to know what happened to them. (Nick Estes and Alleen Brown, High Country News)
A Maternal Health Solution: Midwifery was criminalized in Alabama for decades. Now that it’s legal again, activists and healthcare providers in the state are hoping it will help reduce disproportionately high mortality rates for black women and babies during childbirth. (Katherine Webb-Hehn, Scalawag)
Visualized
Here’s What Happened: From The New York Times, here’s a comprehensive timeline of everything we know about Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Karen Yourish, Larry Buchanan, and Derek Watkins)
