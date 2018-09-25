Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Separate and Unequal: Georgia is “unnecessarily segregating” some black children with emotional and mental disabilities into a separate school system where the graduation rate is nearly 70 percent lower. “ The kids aren’t being educated,” said one former teacher. (Rachel Aviv, The New Yorker)

Who Is Rod Rosenstein?: A years-old Baltimore criminal case can help shed light on who exactly the deputy attorney general is, and if he’ll stay in his job. (Luke Mullins, Washingtonian)

Waiting in the Wings: If Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is voted down or withdrawn, here’s who could be tapped to replace him . (Dara Lind, Vox)

The Ones Who Never Came Home: In the late 19th and early 20th century, thousands of indigenous children were forcibly sent to government boarding schools. Many never returned. Now, the United Nations wants to know what happened to them . (Nick Estes and Alleen Brown, High Country News)

A Maternal Health Solution: Midwifery was criminalized in Alabama for decades. Now that it’s legal again, activists and healthcare providers in the state are hoping it will help reduce disproportionately high mortality rates for black women and babies during childbirth. (Katherine Webb-Hehn, Scalawag)

Visualized

Here’s What Happened: From The New York Times, here’s a comprehensive timeline of everything we know about Russian interference in the 2016 election . (Karen Yourish, Larry Buchanan, and Derek Watkins)